Hi.
Who should I report this issue to; Council or Chorus? Looks like fibre cable across the footpath.
Good question, and thank you. As someone who doesn't look where they're walking this would have tripped me up!
No F'ing way?!?
Man the fibre network install gets dodgier by the day. In India the fibre is literally installed using trees as the poles. Will be seeing photos of that here next.
Thats classic - if indeed its a fibre run.
What part of the country is this in?
Looks like they tried to route it in the join and it's lifted up.
They should have cut the paving, laid it, sealed it, but they also need to have kept it deep in tyhe grass as it look like the paving has been edged to stop grass growing over it. Next time its edged its cut. Isn't there a 200mm or 300mm rule on this?
Yes apparently, it's 200mm.....but don't tell that to the installer that did a propertly I heard about at about 2mm - I think they missed some 00's. It was dug up when a fence was removed
What part of the country is this in?
ohhh a top-notch chorus install.
Looks like that's outside boundary, in which case it would need to be more than 200.
@kiwiharry please DM us the address and we will get someone on it
^Richard
Heres a page from your own book! so I don't think 200mm going to cut it!
ohhh a top-notch chorus install.
thats for private property not council owned, ie the street
even still its pretty crap
thats for private property not council owned, ie the street
even still its pretty crap
ahh ok, so no need to worry that install that is currently there is fine, just leave it flapping in the wind!
might run a new gas main with a new 3 phase supply alongside, she will be right, chorus says its all good!