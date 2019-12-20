Anyone seen this new deal going around? https://www.trustpower.co.nz/promotion/samsungtv?lcra=true kinda tempting. I could do with a new tv but their unlimited fibre plan seems expensive compared to what im paying with slingshot $112 a month. But the new tv is tempting. Has anyone tried signing up getting the tv then changing provider? Do you have to return the tv if you exit the contract early? like how tight are the contracts around these sort of deals? I found the promotion through a facebook link there were several comments saying terrible service. lol.