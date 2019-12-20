Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
248 posts

Master Geek


# 261900 20-Dec-2019 14:31
Anyone seen this new deal going around? https://www.trustpower.co.nz/promotion/samsungtv?lcra=true kinda tempting. I could do with a new tv but their unlimited fibre plan seems expensive compared to what im paying with slingshot $112 a month. But the new tv is tempting. Has anyone tried signing up getting the tv then changing provider? Do you have to return the tv if you exit the contract early? like how tight are the contracts around these sort of deals? I found the promotion through a facebook link there were several comments saying terrible service. lol. 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

769 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2379213 20-Dec-2019 14:35
3 people support this post
"a new tv but their unlimited fibre plan seems expensive"

 

I'll let you in on a secret. The TV isn't really free.  How else do you think Trustpower pay for it? They get you to....just another way.

1245 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2379215 20-Dec-2019 14:39
One person supports this post
Exit Fee

 

An exit fee is payable if you switch or terminate your power or broadband services during the 24 month term. This exit fee varies depending on which joining reward you receive. 

 

  •  

    • If you choose the Samsung 255L Fridge (model SR255MLS) the exit fee is $700.
    • If you choose the Samsung 336L Fridge (model SRL336NW) the exit fee is $850.
    • If you choose the Samsung 450L Fridge (model SRL445BLS) the exit fee is $1,200.
    • If you choose the Samsung 696L Fridge (model SRS694NLS) the exit fee is $1,400.
    • If you choose the Samsung 7.5kg Washing Machine (model WW75J4213IW/SA) the exit fee is $800.
    • If you choose the Samsung 7.5kg AddWash Washing Machine (model WW75K54E0UW/SA) the exit fee is $950.
    • If you choose the Samsung 8.5kg Washing Machine (model WW85M74FNOR/SA) the exit fee is $1,400.
    • If you choose the Samsung 43” Smart Television (model UA43RU7100SXNZ) the exit fee is $700.
    • If you choose the Samsung 55” Smart Television (model UA55RU7100SXNZ) + Samsung 2.1 Channel 200W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (model HW-R450/XY) the exit fee is $1,100.
    • If you choose the Samsung 65” Smart Television (model UA65RU7100SXNZ) + Samsung 2.1 Channel 200W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (model HW-R450/XY the exit fee is $1,300.
    • If you choose the Premium Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (model HW-Q70R/XY) the exit fee is $700.
    • If you choose the Samsung 8kg Heat Pump Dryer (model DV80M5010QW/SA) the exit fee is $1,400.
    • If you choose the HP 14" Laptop (model 7PU97PA) the exit fee is $800.
    • If you choose the HP 15" Laptop (model 7AC58PA) the exit fee is $1,100.
    • If you choose the HP Pavilion 14" Laptop (model 7AC57PA) the exit fee is $1,400.




.

 
 
 
 


1245 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2379216 20-Dec-2019 14:39
Plus all accounts point towards them being a pretty crap service provider.




.



248 posts

Master Geek


  # 2379217 20-Dec-2019 14:40
Holy heck. Well thats a nope from me lol. 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

5890 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2379219 20-Dec-2019 14:42
There's a reason they have to trick people into thinking they're getting freebies by joining their service.

 

 

xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
10189 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2379226 20-Dec-2019 15:12
Nup, personally Id avoid. Cheaper to do it all without them supplying TV etc. :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk               Add me on Steam

'That VDSL Cat'
11369 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2379230 20-Dec-2019 15:23
Item:

 

Exit Fee

 

An exit fee is payable if you switch or terminate your power or broadband services during the 24 month term. This exit fee varies depending on which joining reward you receive. 

 

 

i seriously hope that is controlled by a generic product. otherwise i feel seriously sorry for TP's testers!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

