Unfortunately lost fibre today - happened around 09:00 but either whoever crashed into the cable didn't stop or they didn't know they crashed. Or else Chorus is converting us to fibre via footpath as seems be be happening in our area :). A chorus guy driving past when I was out looking offered to fix for $60 cash. Seems pretty reasonable but have asked 2degrees to get Chorus to fix without cost.

The cable was strung lower than the other cables - not sure too low, haven't measured.