Moving to 2Degrees - billed from old provider.


# 262032 31-Dec-2019 15:18
I've just moved to 2 Degrees and apart from a couple of issues a quick call to Tech support sorted out within minutes, all is good. HOWEVER I've discovered they didn't tell my old provider I was leaving meaning I get billed for both providers until I cancel the old one. My old provider, Voyager expects notice of one month which is fair enough, and I expected I would pay for a short overlap, but 2 Degrees didn't give any notice, which according to Voyager, other companies usually do. If I'd not called Voyager I could have been paying for months!

 

A quick call to 2 degrees asking if they'd help with this double charged period as it was their problem got a "its all in the terms and conditions we sent you" response, and a look at the solitary email they sent entitled "Welcome here's the keys to 2degrees broadband" made no mention of this.

 

As I don't make a habit of changing my providers several times a year I had no idea this was waiting to hit me in the pocket, and I figured I'd park this here in the hope of others not getting caught out in the same way.

  # 2383446 31-Dec-2019 16:58
It's on you to provide the notice to them, as per their terms & conditions. Nothing to do with 2degrees.

 

The other side of this could be someone wanting a second-connection and 2degrees disconnecting their primary connection (which they didn't want). This is the less impactful way.

 

I'm guessing you moved from ADSL to Fibre as part of this switch?



  # 2383461 31-Dec-2019 17:17
I moved fibre to fibre and only currently have one connection, indeed when the 2degrees account went active the Voyager service stopped

 
 
 
 


  # 2383505 31-Dec-2019 19:02
This isn't a problem with 2degrees so I've both amended your title and moved it out of the 2degrees subforum.

 

As everyone on here recommends - give your previous provider 1 month notice. This is often the T&C's for most providers. This is why with 2degrees as an example there is a start date on the application form.

 

As per the T&C's of most providers, you need to give a month notice. How you do this is you do an order with your new provider first with 1 month notice (so for an example if you ordered broadband today (31/12/19) you'd select 31/01/2020 or even a couple of days more. AFTER you've done this inform your current provider you're providing 1 months notice and have started the moving process. DO NOT let them disconnect you until after this date.

 

BigPipe have a guide here which applies to all ISP's: http://pages.bigpipe.co.nz/how-to-switch-isps-without-ruining-everything/




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies



  # 2383512 31-Dec-2019 19:52
Such a shame that the guide wasn’t included in the email that didn’t advise me to contact my old provider! Thanks for the clarification and hopefully this saves someone else a bunch of dollars

