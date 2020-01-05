Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best place/way to install ONT to maximise WiFi and minimise cost


# 262105 5-Jan-2020 22:45
We have a new house, with fibre right outside the west wall of the house (1, see picture). Got Chorus coming on the 20th to scope it out.

 

On the east wall of the garage (2) is the cabinet with ethernet cables to every room of the house.

 

I imagine Chorus will be able to cable across the ceiling of our garage, then install the ONT right next to the cabinet with the ethernet cables (there isn't enough room to install the ONT in this cabinet, also no ventilation). 

 

Ideally, I'd want the ONT and router tucked away in their own cabinet, and somehow connecting the router to all the ethernet cables going to each room.

 

Any suggestions on the best way to do this? I read of someone else using this to house the ONT and router.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/RACDNX1013/Dynamix-HWS-2804V2LP-28-FTTH-Low-Profile-Network-E

 

Also any suggestions on the best way to maximise WiFi in the second storey of the house?

 

  # 2385643 5-Jan-2020 23:00
Is there not a tube that has been installed by either the sparky or builder in the cabinet?

 

A lot of new builds that are being built the sparkys will run this to save the time and hassle for these installers.

  # 2385644 5-Jan-2020 23:01
The ONT does fit in that cabinet totally fine and heat is not an issue. Get Chorus to install it in there for you.

 

Not sure what ISP you're going for but if you're going with Spark you get their "Smart Modem" which I got sent to play around with and can safely say it is a pretty good router. As you've got Ethernet throughout the house what I'd personally do is run an Ethernet cable from the ONT (in your cabinet) to an ethernet port perhaps in the "Sitting" area.

 

In the cabinet, pop in a small Ethernet switch (like this TP-Link - Link - pick up some short Ethernet cables while you're at it) - this will fit in totally fine with the ONT. Route another cable from the Spark Smart Modem back to the Switch and from there pick up a mesh unit from Spark (https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/spark-smart-mesh/) and put this unit in the bedroom or where you get weak coverage via means of Ethernet. Using a switch in the cabinet means you can route Ethernet back to any port in the house (eg - TV, games consoles, PC).

 

Same can be done with 2degrees also with their Fritz!Box - just purchase another Fritz!Box from them to put into mesh mode with the main router.

 

Both these options will provide very good 5GHz networking, on the cheap and give you the ability to liven up any ports in the house.

 

If you don't have 2x Ethernet ports for the router in any given location then at a pinch you can install this in the cabinet. It just won't provide very good WiFi on its own as it will be surrounded by metal. You'll need to help it out with a mesh extender.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

