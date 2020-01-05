We have a new house, with fibre right outside the west wall of the house (1, see picture). Got Chorus coming on the 20th to scope it out.

On the east wall of the garage (2) is the cabinet with ethernet cables to every room of the house.

I imagine Chorus will be able to cable across the ceiling of our garage, then install the ONT right next to the cabinet with the ethernet cables (there isn't enough room to install the ONT in this cabinet, also no ventilation).

Ideally, I'd want the ONT and router tucked away in their own cabinet, and somehow connecting the router to all the ethernet cables going to each room.

Any suggestions on the best way to do this? I read of someone else using this to house the ONT and router.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/RACDNX1013/Dynamix-HWS-2804V2LP-28-FTTH-Low-Profile-Network-E

Also any suggestions on the best way to maximise WiFi in the second storey of the house?