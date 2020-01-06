Hello,

Currently we have vdsl and have been advised we can move to fibre. Having nfi about what issues I am likely to run into or what questions I will be asked or what I can "expect" from Chorus, I thought I would post my situation here.

This is (very roughly) our floor plan - except where the stairs go up to the bedrooms, these are not shown, so everything shown here is on a single level

Can I expect Chorus to get the ONT into the same place where the phone line gets to inside the house? Currently the phone line comes into the house on the outside of the garage - pictured at the red mark at the top of the image - and the router/modem is situated in an office where the internal phone line is routed through via the normal wiring in the house.

I was wondering if I should try and get the ONT installed under the stairs (depicted by the green marker on the image) to have a more central position or is it just not really worth the hassle? (I would need to get power installed in that closet before hand, and then get a wireless (something) to allow my computer in the office to connect again). Currently everything (except the office computer) in the house is using wifi for connectivity as we have no structured cabling in the house.

Anyone able to offer any thoughts around what I can expect and what questions I should be ready for or ask?

Sorry for the vague nature of this, but I really have no idea what to expect

Thanks in advance