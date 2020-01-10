After getting Nova broadband switched on today, I discovered the Nova routers (Netcomm NF18ACV) don't use the default password (admin/admin).

There are other threads here complaining about the locked down nature of the routers, and I didn't have much hope.

I wrote a nice email to Nova asking what could be done, and they replied quite quickly by phoning up and discussing, then emailing me the password (unique to each each router), and offering a static IP (don't mind if I do).

[No connection to Nova, except as a customer.]