can someone explain why my once great connection has now gone haywire. It started about 8.00 am today and nothing i do my end makes it any better. I have rung Stuff but since i dont use their modem , they cant guarantee any speed and wont help me. It is the ping that worries me it is usually around 8, but now can go over 100 in NZ. Is it my end or is it a Chorus problem, stuff did say they had no other complaints so it cant be chorus, I am now stuck and do people think i should wait or keep hassling Stuff, who do admit i have a problem but cant do anything.