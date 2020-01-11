Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandStuff fibre speeds, Help


2977 posts

Uber Geek


# 262230 11-Jan-2020 12:36
Send private message quote this post

can someone explain why my once great connection has now gone haywire. It started about 8.00 am today and nothing i do my end makes it any better. I have rung Stuff but since i dont use their modem , they cant guarantee any speed and wont help me. It is the ping that worries me it is usually around 8, but now can go over 100 in NZ. Is it my end or is it a Chorus problem, stuff did say they had no other complaints so it cant be chorus, I am now stuck and do people think i should wait or keep hassling Stuff, who do admit i have a problem but cant do anything.

 




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Create new topic
1562 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2390231 11-Jan-2020 12:39
Send private message quote this post

change to speedtest in Auckland also make sure you are using ethernet and not wifi.





cheap secure seedboxes



2977 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2390232 11-Jan-2020 12:41
Send private message quote this post

i have tried everywhere in nz it is all the same and i am not on wifi

 

update . just did a Stuff fibre Auckland test and it was 67 ping and 13 Mbps




Common sense is not as common as you think.

 
 
 
 


6852 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390234 11-Jan-2020 12:42
Send private message quote this post

I'm with Mynxnet and appear to have the same problem. My downloads are sitting around 1 Mb/s, uploads are mostly unaffected, and ping is quite high. I logged a ticket at about 9:00 but I don't think they offer support on weekends.

 

It appears that both providers use Devoli...

1562 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2390236 11-Jan-2020 12:45
Send private message quote this post

https://status.as45177.net/





cheap secure seedboxes



2977 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2390237 11-Jan-2020 12:47
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

I'm with Mynxnet and appear to have the same problem. My downloads are sitting around 1 Mb/s, uploads are mostly unaffected, and ping is quite high. I logged a ticket at about 9:00 but I don't think they offer support on weekends.

 

It appears that both providers use Devoli...

 

 

ok thanks for that, looks like nothing i can do except wait, Man it's fun being back on ADSL  [not]




Common sense is not as common as you think.

6852 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390238 11-Jan-2020 12:47
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that link. I found a "status" page on Devoli's site that required a password so I have no idea how you managed to find that one!

 

I'm in the BOP, not Waikato, but presumably it's the same issue.

6852 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390240 11-Jan-2020 12:51
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

@vexxxboy If I recall correctly, you're in Rotorua? If you're in contact with Stuff Fibre then perhaps direct them to that status page and advise that you're having issues outside Waikato, just to ensure that Devoli is aware of the extent of the issue.

 
 
 
 




2977 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2390244 11-Jan-2020 12:58
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

@vexxxboy If I recall correctly, you're in Rotorua? If you're in contact with Stuff Fibre then perhaps direct them to that status page and advise that you're having issues outside Waikato, just to ensure that Devoli is aware of the extent of the issue.

 

 

just have but support seems to be swamped so i guess im not the only one




Common sense is not as common as you think.



2977 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2390246 11-Jan-2020 13:02
Send private message quote this post

It seems Stuff know about the problem and yes it will affect Rotorua and i guess BOP. just keep an eye on the status page and wait.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.