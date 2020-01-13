Hi there,

I had fibre installed at the unit I rent, a few months ago.

The fibre cable had to be run across the driveway, then along the fenceline down the property to my studio unit.

The Chorus contractor cut a small incision in the driveway and ran the ruggedised fibre cable through the incision to the other side, without using a conduit.

I understand that the black microducting is rugged and therefore a conduit is not required, but there is an issue with the depth.

They only cut the incision about 1 cm deep, ran the cable across, then splashed a little bit of mortar on top.

Now, the motar is mostly washed away by rain, leaving the black cable exposed. The cable is less than 1cm deep across the driveway, and in some parts it pushes up above the surface level, so cars run over it.

The house owner is getting the cobbles of the driveway replaced, and the cable is now a problem, because it wasn't properly buried when the contactors installed it.

Any suggestions here please, what sort of recourse we have? Should the contractors have buried the cable deeper, eg 200mm depth, in the first place? Is a conduit required or is just the ruggedised cable deemed sufficient?

I've seen some posts here along similar themes where a Chorus person has made contact. That would be ideal, if Mike, or someone in the know at Chorus could contact me via dm please...

(The owner of the property tried to call Chorus, but they fobbed her off and said that I, as the person with the internet account, would need to contact my ISP. That doesn't sound right, as my ISP has nothing to do with how these contractors installed the fibre cable.)

Any advice or help appreciated, cheers!