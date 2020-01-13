I am with Contact energy for my 1 Gigabit fibre plan. I am using a Netcomm router dedicated to a single ethernet line and a son playing CSGo on a private Australian Server. For the last few weeks I have started to experience packet loss of between 2 and 10% with a ping of 40ish but only in the evenings. I switched to Contact after moving (previously Slingshot) didn't have any problem for first 2 months. In addition the download speed has dropped to 400ish from 900+.

Contact referred my "fault" to Chorus who reset ONT and don't see a problem.

My problem is my son plays CSgo for a living, 2% loss is kind of a deal.

I am happy to get a dedicated line for him that can solve his problem.

Can anyone recommend a provider that will install a connection to second port on ONT or shed any light on the current ISP problem?

Here is a tracert to a server

C:\Users\darre>tracert 139.99.179.90

Tracing route to ip90.ip-139-99-179.net [139.99.179.90]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1

2 * * * Request timed out.

3 26 ms 27 ms 25 ms 4610.syd.equinix.com [45.127.172.93]

4 * * * Request timed out.

5 28 ms 26 ms 27 ms syd-sy2-bb1-a9.aus.asia [103.5.14.222]

6 26 ms 27 ms 26 ms syd1-sy2-g1-nc5.aus.asia [103.5.14.221]

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 26 ms 26 ms 26 ms ip90.ip-139-99-179.net [139.99.179.90]