Packet loss and Ping to Australian Servers


# 262271 13-Jan-2020 22:11
I am with Contact energy for my 1 Gigabit fibre plan. I am using a Netcomm router dedicated to a single ethernet line and a son playing CSGo on a private Australian Server. For the last few weeks I have started to experience packet loss of between 2 and 10% with a ping of 40ish but only in the evenings. I  switched to Contact after moving (previously Slingshot) didn't have any problem for first 2 months. In addition the download speed has dropped to 400ish from 900+.

 

Contact referred my "fault" to Chorus who reset ONT and don't see a problem.

 

My problem is my son plays CSgo for a living, 2% loss is kind of a deal.

 

I am happy to get a dedicated line for him that can solve his problem. 

 

Can anyone recommend a provider that will install a connection to second port on ONT or shed any light on the current ISP problem?

 

 

 

Here is a tracert to a server 

 

C:\Users\darre>tracert 139.99.179.90

 

 

 

Tracing route to ip90.ip-139-99-179.net [139.99.179.90]

 

over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

 

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1

 

  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

  3    26 ms    27 ms    25 ms  4610.syd.equinix.com [45.127.172.93]

 

  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

  5    28 ms    26 ms    27 ms  syd-sy2-bb1-a9.aus.asia [103.5.14.222]

 

  6    26 ms    27 ms    26 ms  syd1-sy2-g1-nc5.aus.asia [103.5.14.221]

 

  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

10     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

11    26 ms    26 ms    26 ms  ip90.ip-139-99-179.net [139.99.179.90]

 

 

  # 2391417 13-Jan-2020 22:24
You might be a bit quick to jump on it being Contact Energy's fault....or your connection.

 

I'm with 2degrees and I'm seeing pings in the mid/low 50ms to that IP address. No packet loss.

 

You dont say how you've tested though and the packet loss could be on your lan if its saturated. Or more likely if Wifi its going to drop a few packets here and there. Or it could be loss on your server side - its it overloaded for example?

 

My traceroute looks similar to yours (ignore the request timeouts they're basically meaningless on a traceroute):

 

$ traceroute 139.99.179.90
traceroute to 139.99.179.90 (139.99.179.90), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  aaa.bbbb.ccccccc.dd (192.168.94.1)  0.514 ms  0.515 ms  0.606 ms
 2  nnn.nnn.nnn.nnn.static.snap.net.nz (nnn.nnn.nnn.nnn)  4.469 ms  4.409 ms  4.472 ms
 3  * * *
 4  as23655.nsw.ix.asn.au (218.100.52.205)  53.655 ms  53.678 ms  53.586 ms
 5  * * *
 6  syd1-sy2-g1-nc5.aus.asia (103.5.14.221)  53.636 ms  51.563 ms  54.479 ms
 7  * * *
 8  * * *
 9  * * *
10  * * *
11  ip90.ip-139-99-179.net (139.99.179.90)  56.131 ms  56.881 ms  56.502 ms

 

Note: I've masked my public IP address and hostname.

 

 



  # 2391423 13-Jan-2020 22:31
Thank you for the quick reply! Not using Wifi. Ethernet straight into the modem with no other users. Only 10 users on the server and its dedicated to team, wouldn't have thought it was overloaded?

 

It is a mystery! Has been great for ages and then all of a sudden really crappy. There is a problem with a few servers, they are all in Sydney. It would be great to find out if other ISP's are getting similar ping and latency issue if anyone else can help?!

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2391426 13-Jan-2020 23:02
Here is my trace to that on voyager - same ping times but more hops

 

Windows PowerShell
Copyright (C) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

 

Try the new cross-platform PowerShell https://aka.ms/pscore6

 

PS C:\Users\richard> tracert 139.99.179.90

 

Tracing route to ip90.ip-139-99-179.net [139.99.179.90]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  172.16.2.1
  2     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  lo-vprn-100.br1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.255]
  3     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  ae-0-621.cr1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.230]
  4     2 ms     2 ms     1 ms  114.23.3.249
  5     2 ms     2 ms     1 ms  xe-1-0-0-0.cr2.qst.vygr.net [114.23.0.179]
  6    33 ms    33 ms    33 ms  114.23.11.252
  7    34 ms    33 ms    33 ms  114.23.11.254
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9    27 ms    27 ms    26 ms  syd1-sy2-g1-nc5.aus.asia [103.5.14.221]
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14    26 ms    26 ms    26 ms  ip90.ip-139-99-179.net [139.99.179.90]

 

Trace complete.
PS C:\Users\richard>

 

 




  # 2391437 13-Jan-2020 23:23
Given it only happens at peak, really  does sound like peak time utilization.

 

 

 

It's a power company, being a telco is just an extra piece of the pie to pad with really..

 

IMO, if your son really is a professional player, get a connection with one of the larger providers that look after their links, and possibly look at something that isnt best effort residential. 

 

 

 

Doesn't look like that server is an official server, it's one of the PacificES boxes. Would not surprise me if they sometimes get targeted for attacks (so might not even be provider end) and being OVH, they are decent but often rack their links heavy to stay cheap.

 

 

 

 

Vodafone ADSL - no interleavings:

 

:~$ traceroute 139.99.179.90
traceroute to 139.99.179.90 (139.99.179.90), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  edge-router.home.baird.io (10.3.57.1)  0.257 ms  0.213 ms  0.185 ms
 2  254.115.252.27.dyn.cust.vf.net.nz (27.252.115.254)  8.553 ms  9.158 ms  10.193 ms
 3  * * *
 4  unassigned.vf.net.nz (203.109.180.146)  78.014 ms  78.044 ms  78.018 ms
 5  * * *
 6  syd1-sy2-g1-nc5.aus.asia (103.5.14.221)  45.515 ms  44.505 ms  45.826 ms
 7  * * *
 8  * * *
 9  * * *
10  * * *
11  ip90.ip-139-99-179.net (139.99.179.90)  34.740 ms  35.830 ms  36.788 ms

 

 

 

Spark VDSL - G.INP:

 

:~$ traceroute 139.99.179.90
traceroute to 139.99.179.90 (139.99.179.90), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  edge-router.home.baird.io (10.3.57.1)  0.296 ms  0.134 ms  0.165 ms
 2  125-238-187-1-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz (125.238.187.1)  7.963 ms  8.275 ms  9.863 ms
 3  * * *
 4  122.56.113.4 (122.56.113.4)  13.924 ms  13.874 ms  14.141 ms
 5  ae7-2.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.119.53)  14.526 ms ae2-6.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.127.17)  16.055 ms  15.954 ms
 6  xe7-0-8.sebr3.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.127.221)  40.170 ms xe7-0-6.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.127.6)  41.037 ms xe1-0-6.sebr3.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.119.74)  38.085 ms
 7  ae7-10.sebr4.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.127.214)  52.218 ms  33.022 ms 122.56.119.49 (122.56.119.49)  32.062 ms
 8  * * *
 9  syd-sy2-bb1-a9.aus.asia (103.5.14.222)  37.577 ms  38.206 ms  40.969 ms
10  syd1-sy2-g1-nc5.aus.asia (103.5.14.221)  38.130 ms  39.205 ms  38.362 ms
11  * * *
12  * * *
13  * * *
14  * * *
15  ip90.ip-139-99-179.net (139.99.179.90)  33.956 ms  34.956 ms  36.244 ms

 




