Hi,

We live rural on the Kapiti Coast and with NOW Broadband for VDSL. I haven't been happy with the performance, and when i check it on Speedtest, i am lucky if i get 15 down/1 up if i select their servers at Napier or Hamilton.

If i change the selection to say Spark in Wellington, i can get 21 down/1 up which at face value is a better result, but i am unsure if that means if i switched to them i would get that improvement in real life

So the question, is there a way using Speedtest or another tool, that i can see the relative performance of other VDSL providers from my location, without randomly choosing one and hoping that it will be better?

Thanks