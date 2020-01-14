Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to compare VDSL providers speed and network performance


# 262274 14-Jan-2020 09:51
Hi,

 

We live rural on the Kapiti Coast and with NOW Broadband for VDSL. I haven't been happy with the performance, and when i check it on Speedtest, i am lucky if i get 15 down/1 up if i select their servers at Napier or Hamilton.

 

If i change the selection to say Spark in Wellington, i can get 21 down/1 up which at face value is a better result, but i am unsure if that means if i switched to them i would get that improvement in real life

 

So the question, is there a way using Speedtest or another tool, that i can see the relative performance of other VDSL providers from my location, without randomly choosing one and hoping that it will be better?

 

Thanks

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2391518 14-Jan-2020 10:00
This is likely a routing thing, speedtest.net results are insanely variable depending on how you run it (what browser/application, what's running, connection type etc)

 

 

 

I'm not aware of any providers at all, that have congested paths for DSL. or even a wif of it.

 

You are almost certainly not going to have any difference by moving providers.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

