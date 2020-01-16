Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandBest way to meet with Chorus to scope and install UFB in our street?


22 posts

Geek


# 264322 16-Jan-2020 12:30
Hi All,

 

I live on the fringes of Palmerston North, close enough to get takeaway pizza but apparently not close enough for UFB to be installed, the 12 residents in our street have put up with substandard internet access for years (VDSL is available but the max speed is 16MB and it's prone to drop outs in the evening). I've spoken to a few local companies about how to present a decent connection to the residents but a wired solution seems to be the only alternative at present. There is UFB running up the SH our road connects to so what is the best way to engage Chorus and put together costs to install a PON splitter at the end of the street and run UFB along the overhead power cables? The residents accept they will likely have to foot the bill for this but so far i've not had much luck getting someone to come and meet with us to discuss?

 

Please help us, we're sick of living in the dark ages and our children keep playing outside... we need them in front of Playstations and Xboxes so the street looks tidy...

 

 

 

Thanks

4312 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2399024 16-Jan-2020 13:46
One person supports this post
One of the Chorus lads will chime in, but I think the term is something like "NGA on application". You need your ISP to start the request and then Chorus will take it from there.

 

What street are we talking about? Is Inspire Net not keen? They've installed a few GPON networks around here for new subdivisions where the developer was too cheap to get Chorus in. 



22 posts

Geek


  # 2399056 16-Jan-2020 14:25
The street is Te Wanaka Road, I'm working with Inspire Net at the moment, they are trying to get Chorus on board at the moment but there appears to be a breakdown in.. err.. communication. Inspire Net have quoted $260K to run their own fibre, i'm guessing they are not authorised to run their fibre along the overhead power lines so have to dig up the road. Whilst i really want UFB I'm not sure my wife would approve the $21K share I would have to pay to get it installed 😀.

