Hi All,

I live on the fringes of Palmerston North, close enough to get takeaway pizza but apparently not close enough for UFB to be installed, the 12 residents in our street have put up with substandard internet access for years (VDSL is available but the max speed is 16MB and it's prone to drop outs in the evening). I've spoken to a few local companies about how to present a decent connection to the residents but a wired solution seems to be the only alternative at present. There is UFB running up the SH our road connects to so what is the best way to engage Chorus and put together costs to install a PON splitter at the end of the street and run UFB along the overhead power cables? The residents accept they will likely have to foot the bill for this but so far i've not had much luck getting someone to come and meet with us to discuss?

Please help us, we're sick of living in the dark ages and our children keep playing outside... we need them in front of Playstations and Xboxes so the street looks tidy...

Thanks