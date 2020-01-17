

Depends what you want out of your connection if you are just streaming or want to do geeky stuff like run servers at home



Any of the major providers that give you the best deal are good, as others have said 2degrees have the best open peering



Running servers at home eg plex requires at least a public, preferably static IP and thats where most ISPs start to get expensive which is why i use Bigpipe, the static is a one off $49 and is with you for the life of your plan and they do 100/100 for people who want more 100/20 and don't need GBit