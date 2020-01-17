Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which ISP to switch to?


68 posts

Master Geek


# 265358 17-Jan-2020 17:34
I’m currently on Orcon Gigabit plan and my contract is about to expire soon.

At the moment I’m thinking about either switching to 2degrees, Spark or Slingshot.

Which ISP should I switch to?

5765 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2400907 17-Jan-2020 17:35
One person supports this post
2degrees hands down but take note unless requested you will be on a CG NAT connection



68 posts

Master Geek


  # 2400908 17-Jan-2020 17:39
Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless requested you will be on a CG NAT connection


I’m definitely leaning more towards 2degrees since they have better international peering options compared to Spark.

If 2degrees is the same as Orcon in terms of international peering options would it be best for me to switch to Slingshot since both Orcon and Slingshot are owned by Vocus?

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11487 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2400909 17-Jan-2020 17:40
Spark Hands down, we still give you a public IP ;)

 

 

 

Jokes aside, have a look at what each provider offers you and who suites you best. Sometimes it's not actually the cheapest but what fits your lifestyle, expectations or utilities the best.

 

I don't think there is ever only one answer..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



68 posts

Master Geek


  # 2400910 17-Jan-2020 17:44
One person supports this post
hio77:

Spark Hands down, we still give you a public IP ;)


 


Jokes aside, have a look at what each provider offers you and who suites you best. Sometimes it's not actually the cheapest but what fits your lifestyle, expectations or utilities the best.


I don't think there is ever only one answer..



I rather pay more for a quality service than pay less for a less quality service.

'That VDSL Cat'
11487 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2400911 17-Jan-2020 17:48
Dochart: I rather pay more for a quality service than pay less for a less quality service.

 

Yup, at which point, we go back to your initial post and go, Please provide more information.

 

 

 

You have mentioned international peering, but not detailed past that. you could be for example a World of Tanks player, in which case your peering to SG is hugely important.

 

that's something that can be a stark difference between providers peering choices. unlike which of the two SXX points do they terminate USA Connections on for an extra 10ms latency bonus to US West Coast.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

112 posts

Master Geek


  # 2400917 17-Jan-2020 17:57
Depends what you want out of your connection if you are just streaming or want to do geeky stuff like run servers at home

Any of the major providers that give you the best deal are good, as others have said 2degrees have the best open peering

Running servers at home eg plex requires at least a public, preferably static IP and thats where most ISPs start to get expensive which is why i use Bigpipe, the static is a one off $49 and is with you for the life of your plan and they do 100/100 for people who want more 100/20 and don't need GBit



68 posts

Master Geek


  # 2400921 17-Jan-2020 18:01
I do game sometimes on the console that’s why I mention about switching to an ISP that has good international peering but I mainly do a lot of streaming.

The only issue that I have with Orcon is that when I first joined I noticed websites e.g. Facebook took a few seconds longer to open a page compared to my previous provider Spark

 
 
 
 


2736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2400923 17-Jan-2020 18:03
Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless you pay for a static IP will be on a CG NAT connection

 

 

 

FTFY

112 posts

Master Geek


  # 2400925 17-Jan-2020 18:07
Handle9:

Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless you pay for a static IP will be on a CG NAT connection


 


FTFY



Can’t you ask for a free dynamic public? I thought you could

5765 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2400927 17-Jan-2020 18:12
One person supports this post
Handle9:

 

Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless you pay for a static IP will be on a CG NAT connection

 

FTFY

 

 

I have static and don't pay

1277 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2400929 17-Jan-2020 18:24
Linux:

 

Handle9:

 

Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless you pay for a static IP will be on a CG NAT connection

 

FTFY

 

 

I have static and don't pay

 

 

Were you a customer before the CGNAT change or did you join afterwards? It's clear that they've provided free static IPs to existing customers who had reasons/problems, but I haven't seen any comments suggesting that they'll do so for new customers.




rm *



68 posts

Master Geek


  # 2400933 17-Jan-2020 18:25
Detruire:

Linux:


Handle9:


Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless you pay for a static IP will be on a CG NAT connection


FTFY



I have static and don't pay



Were you a customer before the CGNAT change or did you join afterwards? It's clear that they've provided free static IPs to existing customers who had reasons/problems, but I haven't seen any comments suggesting that they'll do so for new customers.



I guess if I do switch to 2degrees I’ll have to pay $10 per month for Static IP. No way they will give it for free for a new customer.

Another reason why I would stay with Orcon or switch to Slingshot since they don’t use CGNAT. Even though I have a dynamic ip address it has stayed the same so far since I joined Orcon. Might stay the same with Slingshot as well and as a bonus they offer 3 month free broadband

202 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  # 2400936 17-Jan-2020 18:32
nztim:
Handle9:

 

Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless you pay for a static IP will be on a CG NAT connection

 

FTFY

 



Can’t you ask for a free dynamic public? I thought you could

 

Pretty sure you still can, not sure if the policies have changed yet. Also we have Linux mirrors in-network :)




Hi! I'm TheoM, but you know that already. I run Linux mirrors in NZ together with 2degrees. Like a mirror added? PM me!

 

 

https://theom.co.nz | https://theom.nz | https://mirrorlist.mirrors.theom.nz | Providing Free Mirrors Since Ages Ago™

