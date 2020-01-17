At the moment I’m thinking about either switching to 2degrees, Spark or Slingshot.
Which ISP should I switch to?
Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless requested you will be on a CG NAT connection
Spark Hands down, we still give you a public IP ;)
Jokes aside, have a look at what each provider offers you and who suites you best. Sometimes it's not actually the cheapest but what fits your lifestyle, expectations or utilities the best.
I don't think there is ever only one answer..
hio77:
Dochart: I rather pay more for a quality service than pay less for a less quality service.
Yup, at which point, we go back to your initial post and go, Please provide more information.
You have mentioned international peering, but not detailed past that. you could be for example a World of Tanks player, in which case your peering to SG is hugely important.
that's something that can be a stark difference between providers peering choices. unlike which of the two SXX points do they terminate USA Connections on for an extra 10ms latency bonus to US West Coast.
Linux: 2degrees hands down but take note unless you pay for a static IP will be on a CG NAT connection
FTFY
I have static and don't pay
Were you a customer before the CGNAT change or did you join afterwards? It's clear that they've provided free static IPs to existing customers who had reasons/problems, but I haven't seen any comments suggesting that they'll do so for new customers.
Can’t you ask for a free dynamic public? I thought you could
Pretty sure you still can, not sure if the policies have changed yet. Also we have Linux mirrors in-network :)
Hi! I'm TheoM, but you know that already. I run Linux mirrors in NZ together with 2degrees. Like a mirror added? PM me!
https://theom.co.nz | https://theom.nz | https://mirrorlist.mirrors.theom.nz | Providing Free Mirrors Since Ages Ago™