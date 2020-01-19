Hi,

what is the purpose of this microwave link at 286 Tuateawa Rd on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula?

It has a green Chorus cabinet next to it.

See it here;

https://gis.geek.nz/map/pointtopoint/@-36.6403988,175.5699039,13z

and here;

https://www.google.co.nz/maps/@-36.6356172,175.5687199,64a,47.8y,0.22t/data=!3m1!1e3!5m1!1e1

Looking at it in street view it appears to have a VHF whip on top and two horizontal UHF/VHF poles mounted. (see attached).

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/42f90d709519bc7214609f707625909c.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/7cd8f453cdbc2635bdfd1ad232d53f6b.jpg