microwave link at Tuateawa, what is it used for?


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 265382 19-Jan-2020 17:01
Hi,

 

what is the purpose of this microwave link at 286 Tuateawa Rd on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula?

 

It has a green Chorus cabinet next to it.

 

 

 

 

 

See it here;

 

https://gis.geek.nz/map/pointtopoint/@-36.6403988,175.5699039,13z

 

 

 

and here;

 

https://www.google.co.nz/maps/@-36.6356172,175.5687199,64a,47.8y,0.22t/data=!3m1!1e3!5m1!1e1

 

 

 

Looking at it in street view it appears to have a VHF whip on top and two horizontal UHF/VHF poles mounted.   (see attached).

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/42f90d709519bc7214609f707625909c.jpg

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/7cd8f453cdbc2635bdfd1ad232d53f6b.jpg

 

 

 

 

5776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2401692 19-Jan-2020 17:04
Might be a link off to an RBI site

3103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2401693 19-Jan-2020 17:07
You can click on the line and it tells you who the license owner is and what the frequency used is

 
 
 
 


9080 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2401694 19-Jan-2020 17:21
GIS Geek says its a chorus microwave connection

'That VDSL Cat'
11490 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2401698 19-Jan-2020 17:39
the lowband likely was used for voice (and possibly still is being used for it) before fibre was ran up there. apart from that i'd suspect it's intended as a secondary path if there is a fibre cut up there.

 

 

 

wouldn't make sense for their primary backhaul there not being over the fibre.

 

It is an interesting cabinet as there aren't many like it, but it's not bursting 5Ges all over you or anything.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

