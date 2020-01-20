Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandFibre Connection Dispute


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 265399 20-Jan-2020 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Hi folks, we are in a pickle at the moment please chime in

The main west coast line runs right through the middle of our property and has done since 2001/2002 no easement exists and as such we do not have the full use of our own private land we are currently on a 4g connection and fibre is not available

Moving the line is out of the question, so we are in the process of demanding they either purchase another 4 acre block OR they provide us with a fibre connection at THEIR cost however they need to do it

Its a shame we need to go to these extremes when this rollout was subsidised almost 100% by the government and chorus wont even shoulder the cost of the lead-ins instead opting to hire migrant workers on work visas

Create new topic
113 posts

Master Geek


  # 2402033 20-Jan-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

Someone correct if I am wrong but, if the cable was present prior to the telecommunications amendment bill of 2001 been signed its now protected even without an easement

5783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402036 20-Jan-2020 10:20
Send private message quote this post

@ub40boy1 2001 / 2002 would this be government funded?

 

Also what area are you speaking of which part of the West Coast?

 
 
 
 




2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2402039 20-Jan-2020 10:30
Send private message quote this post

I dont have the exact date that the fibre was laid but there should have been an easement it is private property our grandfather was bullied into thinking he had no choice that the fibre had to go through the property since he is old he would have known no better

The area is in the king country near te kuiti

5783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402042 20-Jan-2020 10:32
Send private message quote this post

Who owns the fibre? @sbiddle should know more I reckon

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.