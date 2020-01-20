Hi folks, we are in a pickle at the moment please chime in



The main west coast line runs right through the middle of our property and has done since 2001/2002 no easement exists and as such we do not have the full use of our own private land we are currently on a 4g connection and fibre is not available



Moving the line is out of the question, so we are in the process of demanding they either purchase another 4 acre block OR they provide us with a fibre connection at THEIR cost however they need to do it



Its a shame we need to go to these extremes when this rollout was subsidised almost 100% by the government and chorus wont even shoulder the cost of the lead-ins instead opting to hire migrant workers on work visas







