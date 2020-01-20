Fibre was been put in the ground at the end of last year in Te Kowhai down Bedford Road, including a new cabinet. I haven't been able to find any information about when I will be able to switch over to Fibre so was hoping that someone here can share some information? Chorus show us as being outside the planned coverage area, but Broadband Compare and Spark show Fibre as being available now. I placed an order with Spark about 2 months ago and have the new modem, but haven't had anything back from them about an install date.