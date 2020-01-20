Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandFibre rollout Te Kowhai


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 265403 20-Jan-2020 12:00
Fibre was been put in the ground at the end of last year in Te Kowhai down Bedford Road, including a new cabinet. I haven't been able to find any information about when I will be able to switch over to Fibre so was hoping that someone here can share some information? Chorus show us as being outside the planned coverage area, but Broadband Compare and Spark show Fibre as being available now. I placed an order with Spark about 2 months ago and have the new modem, but haven't had anything back from them about an install date.

240 posts

Master Geek


  # 2402267 20-Jan-2020 12:12
Te Kowhai is UFF (WEL Networks) not Chorus.

7193 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2402275 20-Jan-2020 12:13
Hi are you sure, its not shown on either Chorus map or any of CFH's documentation, only VDSL, you say cabinets, current UFB layout does not have street cabinets, just pits

 

Edit, woops, yes UFF a check on several properties close to town shows available

 

Cyril

