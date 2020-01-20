Hi Everyone,

New to the forum but hoping someone might be able to help me with an issue i'm having.

I've recently built a new house on a lifestyle block on the outskirts of Rangiora, Canterbury. We are due to move in shortly so I got chorus to come out and do my VDSL connection thought my chosen provider contact.

They showed up and said even though my electrician has installed my line to my boundary its going to cost thousands to install. This is due to their cable being on the other side of the road so they will have to drill a new pipe under the for my connection.

Due to this cost I went and looked into other options and the local Vodafone store said i could get 4g internet 120g for around $65 a month so I cancelled the VDSL connection.

I've now gone to get this 4G modem and they have told me its not available for my location as i'm classed rural. So need Rural broadband at a much greater cost.

Anyone one got any ideas or options here for me to get broadband at a closer to urban rate?