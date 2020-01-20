Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rural broadband install cost


Wannabe Geek


# 265411 20-Jan-2020 14:41
Hi Everyone,

 

New to the forum but hoping someone might be able to help me with an issue i'm having. 

 

 

 

I've recently built a new house on a lifestyle block on the outskirts of Rangiora, Canterbury. We are due to move in shortly so I got chorus to come out and do my VDSL connection thought my chosen provider contact.

 

They showed up and said even though my electrician has installed my line to my boundary its going to cost thousands to install. This is due to their cable being on the other side of the road so they will have to drill a new pipe under the for my connection.  

 

Due to this cost I went and looked into other options and the local Vodafone store said i could get 4g internet 120g for around $65 a month so I cancelled the VDSL connection. 

 

I've now gone to get this 4G modem and they have told me its not available for my location as i'm classed rural. So need Rural broadband at a much greater cost. 

 

Anyone one got any ideas or options here for me to get broadband at a closer to urban rate?

 

 

Uber Geek

  # 2402423 20-Jan-2020 14:57
What does the SparkNZ and Skinny site advise for your address?

Ultimate Geek


  # 2402425 20-Jan-2020 15:00
Have you checked Enable to see if Fibre is available?

 

 

 

Could also look at Spark for their wireless product.

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek

  # 2402428 20-Jan-2020 15:04
Personally I would just pay it and get it installed.
Overall it is a fraction of the cost of building your house and would you be asking the same question if it was power, sewerage or water? As I am sure all of those cost more than what you've been quoted by Chrous.

If you plan to stream TV you'll need 500gb+. And yes Spark or Skinny now offer 300gb it probably won't be enough.

So just pay the price of building in a rural area.




and


Ultimate Geek


  # 2402430 20-Jan-2020 15:07
BarTender has a point there, I would probably do the same and just pay to have it installed - although I'd be looking for fibre instead vdsl.

 

 

 

The other alternative is to just get friendly with a neighbour, offer to pay their bill and install a wireless link



Wannabe Geek


  # 2402431 20-Jan-2020 15:08
Spark vdsl or adsl only available. So guess it will be the same install cost through chorus. 

 

Skinny says it isn't currently available in my area 



Wannabe Geek


  # 2402432 20-Jan-2020 15:12
Yes will look at paying the install cost but was looking at all options first. 

 

Sounds like i don't have any though. 

 

 

 

Unfortunately no fiber in my area and doesn't look to be any planned. 

Master Geek


  # 2402433 20-Jan-2020 15:15
Kiwihunt:

Spark vdsl or adsl only available. So guess it will be the same install cost through chorus. 


Skinny says it isn't currently available in my area 



Either pay for the VDSL to installed or deal with a datacap choice is yours

 
 
 
 


Ultimate Geek

  # 2402435 20-Jan-2020 15:22
I had our power upgraded, same deal huge cost to get them to put duct under the road,

 

They wanted to excavate the road.

 

 

 

I approached a regional pipe thruster, who said the biggest hassle was the entry and exit points, 

 

So I got a mini digger and dug those, He put the duct in for 500cash on a Saturday. 

 

 

 

He had a mole 5" round 1.2ish meters long ran off a trailer compressor took less than 30mins for 12m

 

He had smaller and larger ones also, 

 

 

 

Iam in Central Otago, so you'd be looking for a local option, 

 

 

 

same as this example 

 

https://www.undergroundbrown.co.nz/service/thrust-boring/

 

 

Master Geek


  # 2402535 20-Jan-2020 16:28
@JeremyNzl I applaud you. That's the proper kiwi way of doing things. Should be more of it in my opinion.

