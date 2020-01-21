Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
601 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

# 265425 21-Jan-2020 09:19
Who else is going?




I fix stuff!
1792 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Subscriber

  # 2402824 21-Jan-2020 10:17
me!

233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  # 2402826 21-Jan-2020 10:21
One person supports this post
Me too!

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2402833 21-Jan-2020 10:36
I was quite keen to go, but it's looking like i wont be there this time.

 

 

 

Will be looking forward to reviewing Brent's presentation when it hits youtube though ;)




601 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  # 2402839 21-Jan-2020 10:50
Sweet - I'll wear a 2d branded shirt on day 1.. so come introduce yourself! :-)

 

Nick.




394 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Trustpower

  # 2402903 21-Jan-2020 11:37
Me (and a few others from Trustpower) 😀




726 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  # 2402904 21-Jan-2020 11:38
I will be there :)




