Forums > New Zealand Broadband > Chorus UFB - new install gone from bliss to tragedy


# 265480 23-Jan-2020 15:57
We recently moved to a residential flat where Fibre had never been connected but were buoyed up by the sight of Fibre cable brought up the drive right to our boundary fence. More good news was an install date set just a week away, we (with some caution) had a good feeling that this might be straightforward.

 

The crew turned up on the day and ran the cable through to a terminal point on an interior bedroom wall without any problems.

 

Then everything came apart. The crew member they'd left us at this end of the install spoke Hindi and an unintelligible form of English. Over 90 minutes, in my bedroom, he and a remote crew member tried in vain in Hindi to resolve the fact that the line was "dead". Eventually, it was decided there was a fault on the street pole from when Fibre was originally installed in the street, and being Xmas Eve, it would be sorted on the 6th Jan. Later around 5pm, a Chorus team member arrived to re-explain all this, as he said, nobody could ever understand the team member they had assigned to us. Obviously, that lack of English was never going to improve if all work was conducted in Hindi, but hoping for a good outcome I didn't voice my thoughts.

 

The 6th Jan arrived with no contact and from the 7th until now, the 23rd Jan., it has been an endless number of electronic requests and phone calls to Chorus by our provider, Stuff. The gist of the communications have been: "higher level techs. are still on holiday" "somebody might come soon" "the fault could be anywhere" "council permission might be required sometime" "messing with the exchange could take down many connections".
To the best of our knowledge nobody has done anything constructive and we are being fobbed off ad infinitum. Presumably it's a Chorus cost, extra to the base install and hiding from the cost/problem is their best response.

 

After more than 2 weeks of this it has become obvious to us that Chorus has no policy of Excellence in their installation program.
They won't fix the problem, they won't communicate with us, and what they are telling Stuff is nonsense; none of what they've said contains an action.

 

Chorus advertise a complaint system, I am loath to use it, with the lack of professionalism we've seen. One person here on the forum got results emailing a former CEO. We've pretty much exhausted calling Stuff, they can't do any more than repeat back to us Chorus's going-nowhere excuses.

 

Has anyone got any recommendations of what to do, given the scope of the issue "the fault could be anywhere" ?
We are paying a small fortune for mobile data and are getting desperate.

 

Thank you, apologies for the long story, we just feel helpless.

John, Glenn Innes, Auckland

 

ps - a Chorus van arrived near our gate ~10 days ago for a short time but the driver was nowhere to be found.

 

 

Create new topic
  # 2405430 23-Jan-2020 17:15
so there've pretty much done the install but it just won't work? 

Create new topic



