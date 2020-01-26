I have a client who has been waiting since last November to get a fibre install. He is told by 2 Degrees that 'early March' is the best they can expect.

* Fibre is installed to the pole outside their home.

* Their home is number 122. Chorus broadband-checker says 116 and 124 can get fibre, 120 and 122 can't (there is no 118).

* Interestingly, 120 does have fibre (or an ETP at least).



Unrelatedly, new townhouses have been built over the road from us. There are now six homes where there was once only one. One of the owners said that the first person to request fibre got it without any issues, but because Chorus only has one dwelling listed for this site, no one else can request it. Another owner said something similar. The cable (ducts??) are all in place.



Is this poor service currently 'normal' for Wellington (Newtown, to be precise)?



