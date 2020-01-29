(Not an issue that needs fixing, just satisfying my curiosity)

Hi all,

I am at my grandparents house today and was messing around with cables and jacks and discovered an old pstn jack that they do not use anymore plays some sort of horse racing commentary. I pick up the phone and I hear the disconnected tone but if I slightly pull the plug from the jack I can hear it. Any ideas of what’s causing this? They are rural and their line runs about 200m up their driveway. I assume they aren’t even on a Conklin since when I check the address on chorus’s website it says address not found.

Any help welcome