Forums


88 posts

Master Geek


# 265588 29-Jan-2020 17:41
(Not an issue that needs fixing, just satisfying my curiosity)
Hi all,
I am at my grandparents house today and was messing around with cables and jacks and discovered an old pstn jack that they do not use anymore plays some sort of horse racing commentary. I pick up the phone and I hear the disconnected tone but if I slightly pull the plug from the jack I can hear it. Any ideas of what’s causing this? They are rural and their line runs about 200m up their driveway. I assume they aren’t even on a Conklin since when I check the address on chorus’s website it says address not found.
Any help welcome

5812 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2409804 29-Jan-2020 18:24
Approx where is this?

7210 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2409809 29-Jan-2020 18:33
How far away is the local AM transmitters.

Cyril

