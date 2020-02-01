Hi

I'm currently renting downstairs and while the modem is upstairs the flatmates agreed for a new router for better performance and speed.

My TPLink wifi extender keeps disconnecting every 2 days

The currently existing Vodafone Router has a signal strength between 40%-60%

Am I correct to think that I can get any router overseas with a WAN port is ok/compatible?



I'm thinking of getting this https://www.tp-link.com/sg/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-ax1800/

The currently router from Vodafone is useless.

Thanks