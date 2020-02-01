Hey there,

I'm trying to find any providers of wireless or fixed wireless services as I live in a tight spot where there seem to be great options just out of reach. I've seen Kiwiwifi before but the installation cost and the speeds offered to seem a bit too high for me. If anyone knows of a provider that I might have missed that would be awesome. I live between Upper Moutere and Motueka and there is a cell tower that's just about under a km away from me but I'm not sure if it would be possible to get a unlimited internet service through it.