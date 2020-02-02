Hi guys. I apologize if this is posted in the wrong forum.

Long story short, my sister moved into a student flat yesterday, and I noticed the power cable and the optical cable connecting the termination point and ONT were both missing.

Power cable isn't a problem, but we contacted the ISP about the optical cable and they quoted a $300 fee (at least) to repair. We contacted the landlord and she said the charge will not be covered by her, and my sister and her flatmates have to pay it.

Does anyone know where we should go from here? The damage was not their fault, but the fault of the previous tenants. I guess the problem comes that the ONT is not owned by the landlord, but Enable?

Cheers guys, any advice is appreciated.