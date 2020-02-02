Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre ONT Damage in new tenancy


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 265636 2-Feb-2020 12:37
Hi guys. I apologize if this is posted in the wrong forum.

 

 

 

Long story short, my sister moved into a student flat yesterday, and I noticed the power cable and the optical cable connecting the termination point and ONT were both missing.

 

Power cable isn't a problem, but we contacted the ISP about the optical cable and they quoted a $300 fee (at least) to repair. We contacted the landlord and she said the charge will not be covered by her, and my sister and her flatmates have to pay it.

 

Does anyone know where we should go from here? The damage was not their fault, but the fault of the previous tenants. I guess the problem comes that the ONT is not owned by the landlord, but Enable?

 

 

 

Cheers guys, any advice is appreciated.

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2411516 2-Feb-2020 12:40
One person supports this post
Was fibre listed/part of the tenancy agreement or the advert for the property?

 

If so, then you should either re-ask to get fixed or ask for a rent reduction.

 

But be polite.

613 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  # 2411520 2-Feb-2020 12:53
4 people support this post
In my opinion, the ONT is part of the house, just like a phone jack or a power socket. I think the landlord should be paying.




1501 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2411542 2-Feb-2020 13:49
Yes the previous tenants should have been pinged for the damage.  Just switch to VDSL, especially if not planning to live there more than a year or two.

