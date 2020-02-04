So they are $240 a year more than Bigpipe but Im tired of BP pooping on its existing customers and not letting them take up a new contract (its not rocket science).

Anyway, I do need a new fridge but unless you go the big plan you dont get a 450L fridge.



Still the $1000rrp 360l would do the job. That more than makes up for BP not rewarding loyalty.



Plus I finally get a free modem, something BP wouldnt give me every time I resigned with them.



And strangely the power prices are cheaper than Contact, I cany figure that one out as supposedly contact is the cheapest where Im going.



https://www.trustpower.co.nz/promotion/youchoose?lcra=true