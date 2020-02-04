Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trustpower, giveaways, anyone with them?


So they are $240 a year more than Bigpipe but Im tired of BP pooping on its existing customers and not letting them take up a new contract (its not rocket science).

 

Anyway, I do need a new fridge but unless you go the big plan you dont get a 450L fridge.

Still the $1000rrp 360l would do the job. That more than makes up for BP not rewarding loyalty.

Plus I finally get a free modem, something BP wouldnt give me every time I resigned with them.

And strangely the power prices are cheaper than Contact, I cany figure that one out as supposedly contact is the cheapest where Im going.

https://www.trustpower.co.nz/promotion/youchoose?lcra=true

As mentioned before, when power companies try to do broadband, it's not normally a great experience. My Aunty and Uncle were with Trustpower for a while, but moved away as they found the service wasn't that great.

 

For my money, I'd look at someone like Voyager - their service and pricing are pretty good. I hear 2degrees as good as well.



I wasnt worried much about service, more the giveaways. Strange, Ive worked for a few energy/telcos in Aus but they tend to be dark fibre commercial prior to NBN (and possibly still preferable lol)

 
 
 
 


Everyone I know with trustpower pays a lot more than I pay with Flick. No comparison. Hundreds of $ more per year. Trustpower is expensive !

