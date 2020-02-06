Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#265715 6-Feb-2020 20:41
Hi all -

 

Sorry if this is the wrong forum; I searched phone cabling and read several posts that were in this category, and seemed like the closest match!

 

I have done a bedroom renovation recently, and like some of the other posters, didn't need/want the phone jack in the bedroom any longer.   I cut the wires and didn't think any more of it.  STOOPID.

 

A week or so later, my partner realised our alarm didn't phoning us when we accidentally set it off.   I plugged a phone into the jack it's wired off downstairs, and it's dead :(

 

This is the jack downstairs where the alarm and a jack in another bedroom feed off; it worked a few weeks ago as I replaced the siren and when I tested it, it phoned me.   I am guessing that the wires on the left hand side of the image come from the bedroom upstairs where I disconnected the jack (the blue & blue/white ones), and the two cables on the right where red/black are used, go to the alarm and other jack in the downstairs bedroom:

 

Click to see full size

 

Then upstairs where I did my 'handywork'; I've got this:

 

Click to see full size

 

I know the white cable at the top went along the wall to the jack as I can see it here:

 

Click to see full size

 

And then there is the grey cable at the bottom, that I'm surmising was also feeding into the jack in the top bedroom where I was renovating.  I don't remember, but I can't figure out (a) how else the bedroom jack was getting a line in, and (b) what else it would have been doing :)

 

I've tried connecting just about every combination I can think of, and have checked the other upstairs phone jacks to try and figure out if I can see where it originates - no dice.   I should say the other two jacks I have upstairs are working fine, so it's not the exchange etc...

 

So - could anyone with more experience / common sense than me please suggest how I can figure out which wires from the grey cable need to connect to the white cable, or if there's any easy way of figuring out which in the grey cable are the ones in use?   Also - when I say I tried lots of combinations, I focused connecting the blue & blue/white from the white sheathed cable that I think is going downstairs to all the colours of the grey cable.  I touched them together with my partner listening for dialtone on a phone downstairs.  Let me know if this isn't the right way to test; I have a multimeter if that helps!

 

Sorry to be such a dope - I'd really appreciate any help!

 

Cheers,

 

David

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2413872 6-Feb-2020 21:26
For what it's worth - I think I have confirmed the white wire with blue / blue-white / green / green-white does go from the bedroom jack I disconnected to the downstairs one that feeds the other two outlets.

 

I twisted the unused green / green-white wires together downstairs, and then used the multimeter in continuity mode, and it beeped when I touched the green / green-white wires individually upstairs.  When I separated them downstairs, the multimeter didn't beep upstairs anymore.

 

So at a loss as to what I need to do to try and figure out which wires to use from the grey cable, and if somehow this cable has been damaged :(

3109 posts

Uber Geek


  #2413874 6-Feb-2020 21:38
I would have picked red & white in the grey. A mystery where that comes from if it's not connected to either of the working jacks.
The alarm wiring is a bit mickey mouse, it looks as if flexible extension cable has been used as house wiring but at least the stranded wires have a pigtail of solid before being connected to the jack.

