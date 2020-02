Hi there,

I'm looking to do some stats and just wondering if anyone can lend their internet connection for a moment to do a few international speed tests on a gigabit residential plan.

Server 1: Vodafone, Auckland

Server 2: Windstream, Los Angeles, CA

Server 3: Spectrum, Los Angeles, CA

Server 4: Telstra, Sydney

Server 5: MyRepublic, Singapore (this one is interesting, 2degrees seems to route via the US)

Thanks in advance!