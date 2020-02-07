Before providing an answer, I guess I should ask, what do you use your internet connection for? that will determine if you need it.
Im not sure, an ever changing IP could be useful, but there are down sides to it
Depends what you need it for? If you need it... get it i.e. do you need it for a security system, gaming or something?
If you don't know if you need a static IP, you don't need a static IP.
Hmmm more reliable DNS setup and Voice/Video conferencing systems?
Goosey:
gaming or something?
Nothing elitist about it. You can always get one later if you find you need one, or you can use Dynamic DNS to get around it altogether. Or you can just live without considering you'll probably retain your IP anyway. I don't have a static IP but I've retained my current IP address for the last few years without losing it, even after multiple router reboots. It's $45 you most likely don't need to spend.
I was just trying to talk myself out of needing one.
Its handy for product trials that are IP Based, or getting unblocked from a forum if a moderator takes things to seriously and doesnt realise you moderate too and yes its a thankless job but dont block me just because you had a bad day,, bahaha, that was purely fictional. aside from moderating and it being thankless.
You haven't detailed who the provider even is, so that makes it very hard for anyone to comment on if you will still have Dynamic Public IP or CGNat
personally i have 3 connections here, two with public IP's and unfortunately one without.
When i first started using it, it took a bit of getting used to. I ended up doing all sorts of things like Moving to an alternative option for VPN access etc.
Overall, It's probably made my online service use, a little more safer and hasnt actually impacted my workflow.
When I changed ISPs I just asked they gave me one, no charge.
