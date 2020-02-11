Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus - old tenants UFB connection blocking new order


#265793 11-Feb-2020 13:28
Can someone from Chorus please explain this madness...

 

My ISP say their hands are tied and they can't escalate the issue with Chorus further. The previous tenant has not cancelled their UFB connection with their ISP and my ISP cannot connect us until their connection is cancelled. My ISP has managed to set me up a temp connection on Port 2 of the ONT but on a low speed plan.

 

I managed to get in contact with the previous tenant, and they were subject to a 30 day notice before their provider will disconnect their connection which is causing delays for my connection.

 

I have offered proof to my ISP that I am the legal occupier of the property, and according to them Chorus won't accept this sort of evidence.

 

Can someone from Chorus please help or at least explain, surely in these cases as long as a tenant/home owner can provide evidence that they are the new occupiers of the property they can get the previous occupiers connection disconnected.

 

 

  #2416174 11-Feb-2020 13:58
Ouch!

 

 

 

@Chorusnz @Wheelbarrow01 @BMarquis

  #2416175 11-Feb-2020 14:01
Yeah this happened to me ages ago, and I got put onto the second port (and eventually moved to the first port when it was freed up)

 
 
 
 


  #2416202 11-Feb-2020 14:08
Yep.
Hostage to people that want internet till they leave and throw 30day notices out window and forget theyve paid for the month in advance already!

System doesnt allow for 1 step to proceed until the prior (rq) is done. Archaic but no way around it since isp pays chrous for 1 monthly period, while you pay them for a different one.

  #2416210 11-Feb-2020 14:18
Why setup your own slow connection on port 2? You have a free connection on port 1 for the next ~30 days! Have Lemons, make Lemonade!

