Can someone from Chorus please explain this madness...

My ISP say their hands are tied and they can't escalate the issue with Chorus further. The previous tenant has not cancelled their UFB connection with their ISP and my ISP cannot connect us until their connection is cancelled. My ISP has managed to set me up a temp connection on Port 2 of the ONT but on a low speed plan.

I managed to get in contact with the previous tenant, and they were subject to a 30 day notice before their provider will disconnect their connection which is causing delays for my connection.

I have offered proof to my ISP that I am the legal occupier of the property, and according to them Chorus won't accept this sort of evidence.

Can someone from Chorus please help or at least explain, surely in these cases as long as a tenant/home owner can provide evidence that they are the new occupiers of the property they can get the previous occupiers connection disconnected.