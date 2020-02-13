Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BDFL - Memuneh
#265838 13-Feb-2020 16:29
Our @ChorusNZ friends invite ten of you folks to tour the Chorus Fibre Lab, hosted by some self-confessed geeks from Chorus Network Technology team.

 

This will involve a guided tour of the lab - showcasing new innovations like Hyperfibre and WiFI ONTs alongside a demo of air-blown fibre.

 

You’ll get to see the actual hardware that we use in an exchange/cabinet and how it is connected together.

 

It will be an open session where you can ask the hosts questions as you go.

 

To top it off, lunch will be provided and you can keep talking with the technical crew from Chorus.

 

There are a couple of important points…

 

  • Be aware this is on a weekday!
  • The Fibre Lab is located in Auckland (on Kyber Pass Road) – you’ll need to make your own way there. We do have some parking available.

Date: Wednesday 11th March 10 am. Lunch about 12ish, and it will finish up by 1 pm.

 

There are ten spots available for this so it will be first-in, first-served basis. Please send me a PM and I will provide the registration URL.

 

Also, please no RSP people. You have access via other means. Leave this to people not in the industry.

 

Make sure you book early and if you can't make it let the organisers know!




  #2417481 13-Feb-2020 16:32
Will protection from 5G be available?




BDFL - Memuneh
  #2417485 13-Feb-2020 16:38
antoniosk: Will protection from 5G be available?

 

 

BYO.




  #2417504 13-Feb-2020 17:02
freitasm:

 

antoniosk: Will protection from 5G be available?

 

 

BYO.

 

 

If you cannot do BYO I reckon I could sort something out for you. I'll need your credit card details though. 😎




  #2417505 13-Feb-2020 17:04
antoniosk: Will protection from 5G be available?


We don't do 5G, we do 10G.

Lock him up!
  #2417507 13-Feb-2020 17:06
Above my pay grade but Geekzone is so cool for this sort of thing!

 

 




  #2417522 13-Feb-2020 17:26
Rikkitic:

Above my pay grade but Geekzone is so cool for this sort of thing!


 


Agree, I wouldn't fully appreciate what I was looking at so will leave it to others to apply.
Great offer from Chorus

  #2417524 13-Feb-2020 17:28
Nothing above anyone's pay grade here! :)
We'll cater to our audience, don't be afraid, we are friendly. If you don't want to talk technical, that's OK too!

 
 
 
 


  #2417525 13-Feb-2020 17:30
BMarquis:
antoniosk: Will protection from 5G be available?


We don't do 5G, we do 10G.

 

BOOM! DING DING DING DING DING

 

 

 

Give that person a prize.... great response !




BDFL - Memuneh
  #2417530 13-Feb-2020 17:37
Anyone welcome - you will see the behind the scenes of something most people have no idea about. Even if you can't see the difference between your protocols from your endpoints, from APIs to JSON, it is still a magical show of lights. Worth it.




  #2417532 13-Feb-2020 17:39
Sounds like fun..

Hope Brent asks more people other than excluding me. Sad 🐼




  #2417534 13-Feb-2020 17:45
Any chance of other days in the future. I cannot make it that day.




  #2417535 13-Feb-2020 17:48
Technofreak:

Any chance of other days in the future. I cannot make it that day.



Unfortunately I can't commit to it - mostly because I'm not Auckland based.
We do have plenty of other Auckland staff though... So maybe? :)

  #2417537 13-Feb-2020 17:56
Would love to have attended to see the light show :) But I am working school days now. (sob)

