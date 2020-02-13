Our @ChorusNZ friends invite ten of you folks to tour the Chorus Fibre Lab, hosted by some self-confessed geeks from Chorus Network Technology team.

This will involve a guided tour of the lab - showcasing new innovations like Hyperfibre and WiFI ONTs alongside a demo of air-blown fibre.

You’ll get to see the actual hardware that we use in an exchange/cabinet and how it is connected together.

It will be an open session where you can ask the hosts questions as you go.

To top it off, lunch will be provided and you can keep talking with the technical crew from Chorus.

There are a couple of important points…

Be aware this is on a weekday!

The Fibre Lab is located in Auckland (on Kyber Pass Road) – you’ll need to make your own way there. We do have some parking available.

Date: Wednesday 11th March 10 am. Lunch about 12ish, and it will finish up by 1 pm.

There are ten spots available for this so it will be first-in, first-served basis. Please send me a PM and I will provide the registration URL.

Also, please no RSP people. You have access via other means. Leave this to people not in the industry.

Make sure you book early and if you can't make it let the organisers know!