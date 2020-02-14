Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus Fibre laid but Chorus denies we will ever get Fibre?


#267847 14-Feb-2020 09:05
OK this is a bit of a head scratcher so I'm kind of hoping someone from Chorus is on these forums and might be able to help out?

 

We have our business at rural location on Waiheke (just past Wakanewha Regional park on Gordon's Road)

 

Last September Chorus dropped a letter in our mailbox saying that Fibre was being installed in our area, that it would take a few months and then they would let us know when it can be ordered from our ISP.

 

We then watched everything get trenched and all the fibre get laid.  They have installed plinths that say 'Fib Loc' on them immediately next to our property on the roadside and there is even an access panel right off the road adjacent to our property line and where one of our buildings is located.  This got finished back December and then we haven't seen anything else happen and we haven't gotten any notification or updates.

 

I contacted both my ISP and they have come back and said there is no fibre in our area and there is no plan whatsoever to ever extend fibre to our location. 

 

I contacted Chorus yesterday via their site and they emailed me a map showing fibre only for Omiha and said there is no plan to lay and extend fibre to our location.

 

This all seems a bit crazy that Chorus would lay physical fibre and then never turn it on. 

 

I'm sure it's just still in progress somewhere between us and Rocky Bay / Omiha where the fibre is most likely to terminate back into the main network on the island. 

 

I'm just trying to get a sense of how much longer it will be. We are limping along on an 5mbps ADSL connection that is on a failing copper run back to Omiha and the pairs get wet and corroded and fail every 4-6 months causing our connection to start losing sync several times a day and dropping back to 3mbps.  I have to go through a fight with our ISP and Chorus to get them to realize there is a problem and send out a tech and everytime the tech comes out they confirm that it's a faulty pair and switch us to another pair, but I know for a fact they are almost out of pairs as I have talked with the Chorus techs when they have come out.  

 

Can anyone shed any light on this for me?

  #2420688 14-Feb-2020 09:16
Hi, not sure where the under sea cable arrives, but is it possible that fibre that was dug in on Gordons rd is just an upgrade to the link back via Maraetai, ie its backhaul not UFB, the Chorus UFB maps dont show any UFB outside of Omiha village itself

 

Cyril

  #2420755 14-Feb-2020 09:54
@ChorusNZ

 
 
 
 


  #2420757 14-Feb-2020 09:56
cyril7:

Hi, not sure where the under sea cable arrives, but is it possible that fibre that was dug in on Gordons rd is just an upgrade to the link back via Maraetai, ie its backhaul not UFB, the Chorus UFB maps dont show any UFB outside of Omiha village itself


Cyril



@cyril7 Does not explain the letter drop but I am sure you are correct

