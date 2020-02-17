I live on a property with two dwellings. The main dwelling has received a fibre installation at no cost and I'm trying to arrange for a connection to the second dwelling which I've been advised I'll have to pay for.

I've previously been told by multiple ISPs that it would cost $300, but my current ISP (Spark) has advised me it would be "multiple thousand".

Does anyone have experience with getting a second connection installed and the costs associated with it? Multiple thousand seems a bit steep for an ONT and 10m of fibre.