Cost of a second fibre connection?


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#267899 17-Feb-2020 12:42
I live on a property with two dwellings. The main dwelling has received a fibre installation at no cost and I'm trying to arrange for a connection to the second dwelling which I've been advised I'll have to pay for.

 

I've previously been told by multiple ISPs that it would cost $300, but my current ISP (Spark) has advised me it would be "multiple thousand".

 

Does anyone have experience with getting a second connection installed and the costs associated with it? Multiple thousand seems a bit steep for an ONT and 10m of fibre.

9158 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2422377 17-Feb-2020 12:50
im guessing is a single title with a second dwelling on it? or is it 2 separate titles?

 

If its the latter then should be free

 

if its the former then you will likely have to pay for chorus to build out their network to accommodate you. and as mentioned likey be thousands.

 

how close are the dwellings? could you not just get a connection on the second port of the other dwellings ONT?

 

 

 

@chorusnz might be able to advise on this a little better (assumption its chorus too)

11653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2422379 17-Feb-2020 12:59
This really should have gone down a MDU/ROW Network Build path.

 

 

 

Highly likely it was never defined as one on chorus's side, so the front house was delivered as a standard SDU.

 

 

 

a secondary connection isn't 'thousands' but it could be there if the records dont exist.

 

DM me details and i'll give you a more realistic idea....




7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2422382 17-Feb-2020 13:13
Jase2985:

 

im guessing is a single title with a second dwelling on it? or is it 2 separate titles?

 

If its the latter then should be free

 

if its the former then you will likely have to pay for chorus to build out their network to accommodate you. and as mentioned likey be thousands.

 

how close are the dwellings? could you not just get a connection on the second port of the other dwellings ONT?

 

 

 

@chorusnz might be able to advise on this a little better (assumption its chorus too)

 

 

It is a single title with two dwellings which are uncomfortably close to each other.

 

The chorus technician I spoke to advised me there were spare connections left over in the pole mounted black box (I've forgotten the name) that feeds to each dwelling, but activating the second port on the existing ONT might be less of a hassle.

 

Is this common enough that my ISP won't have trouble understanding what I want done?

153 posts

Master Geek


  #2422405 17-Feb-2020 13:24
Aelexe:

 

It is a single title with two dwellings which are uncomfortably close to each other.

 

The chorus technician I spoke to advised me there were spare connections left over in the pole mounted black box (I've forgotten the name) that feeds to each dwelling, but activating the second port on the existing ONT might be less of a hassle.

 

Is this common enough that my ISP won't have trouble understanding what I want done?

 

 

if its a single title I am guessing you are going to have to fess up the cash for the second connection as this is outside the scope government funded roll out - Your second port while an option won't be a max/max connection

968 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2422408 17-Feb-2020 13:30
Does the second dwelling have it's own letterbox with a unique number (eg 20A or 2/20)? If so, is the address on that letterbox registered for delivery with NZ Post?

 

Does it have its own power meter? If so, what address was used for that meter (tip - check here)

 

If it has a unique registered mail delivery address and matching power meter address which both differ from the main land parcel address, then Chorus could possibly complete an Infill Build job for this one by creating and validating an address in Chorus Portal which matches the two pieces of data above (postal delivery address and power meter address). You'd most likely have to provide a usable duct from the dwelling to the fibre dropoff on the boundary. There would possibly be a charge for this installation - if so it would be quoted.

 

If the mailing and power meter addresses are not unique from the main house, then Infill Build is not an option and you may need to consider alternatives. A second port connection on the primary ONT is possibly an option, but someone would have to run a Cat 6 cable between the dwellings. Depending on what you wanted to use it for (and who your RSP is) this may not be an option.

 

I am happy yo look at the exact setup to see what's possible. Feel free to flick me a DM with the address.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

