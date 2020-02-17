Hi anyone had experience changing the inbuilt modem in the wAP LTE kit or the Audience LTE6 kit neither support B28!!!! - Got a project in the countryside but without B28 support I am not going to get very far!
I've never actually bothered opening one up... but I assume the LTE is just standard mini-PCIe? Then it would just be uFL connectors for the antenna?
I do know that you just have to undo one screw at the base and then the board slides out of the case.
Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
chevrolux:
I've never actually bothered opening one up... but I assume the LTE is just standard mini-PCIe? Then it would just be uFL connectors for the antenna?
I do know that you just have to undo one screw at the base and then the board slides out of the case.
Edit: just pick a card that Mikrotik supports obviously.
Yeah its mini-PCIe, am looking at this list of cards on the supported list to find one that supports B28 there are slim pickings
coffeebaron: Yes, I've done it with a Seirra Wireless card and the big no-modem Mikrotik antenna kit. I have not installed long-term yet.
what model card did you use? and where did you buy it from?
I am dumbfounded that the kits are sold in NZ with no B28 support