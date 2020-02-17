Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#267903 17-Feb-2020 14:53
Hi anyone had experience changing the inbuilt modem in the wAP LTE kit or the Audience LTE6 kit neither support B28!!!! - Got a project in the countryside but without B28 support I am not going to get very far!

  #2422499 17-Feb-2020 15:13
I've never actually bothered opening one up... but I assume the LTE is just standard mini-PCIe? Then it would just be uFL connectors for the antenna?


I do know that you just have to undo one screw at the base and then the board slides out of the case.


Edit: just pick a card that Mikrotik supports obviously.

  #2422507 17-Feb-2020 15:22
Yes, I've done it with a Seirra Wireless card and the big no-modem Mikrotik antenna kit. I have not installed long-term yet.




  #2422509 17-Feb-2020 15:24
chevrolux:

 

I've never actually bothered opening one up... but I assume the LTE is just standard mini-PCIe? Then it would just be uFL connectors for the antenna?

 

 

 

I do know that you just have to undo one screw at the base and then the board slides out of the case.

 


Edit: just pick a card that Mikrotik supports obviously.

 

Yeah its mini-PCIe, am looking at this list of cards on the supported list to find one that supports B28 there are slim pickings



156 posts

Master Geek


  #2422510 17-Feb-2020 15:25
coffeebaron: Yes, I've done it with a Seirra Wireless card and the big no-modem Mikrotik antenna kit. I have not installed long-term yet.

 

what model card did you use? and where did you buy it from?

 

I am dumbfounded that the kits are sold in NZ with no B28 support

