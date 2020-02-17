My folks have had a fibre installation at their new build. Fibre from the street & CAT6 are on the outside of the house. The CAT6 cable then goes to a common star point inside the house next to a socket outlet. Is this a standard installation?
I'd say that the white cable is either a draw wire thru a duct that goes inside either back to back or elsewhere. or it is the hybrid cat5e that has been typically used for the last few years (has fibre tails inside). I usually duct a draw wire in so that it doesn't get damaged during construction and can be replaced at a later date easily if the ONT position is remote, but I know a lot of group housing installs don't go this way (this has saved me at least 4 or 5 times - or rather saved the builders after being told "be very careful with this cable it has fibre inside" only to come back with it wrapped around all sorts of things to become a washing line for their tools or something)
Yes, that’s I thought. I was wondering if they plan to use a fibre to ethernet media converter with a power injector at the star point???
I would of personally of run fibre to the star point, however I wasn’t overseeing the installation.
snnet:
I'd say that the white cable is either a draw wire thru a duct that goes inside either back to back or elsewhere. or it is the hybrid cat5e that has been typically used for the last few years (has fibre tails inside). I usually duct a draw wire in so that it doesn't get damaged during construction and can be replaced at a later date easily if the ONT position is remote, but I know a lot of group housing installs don't go this way (this has saved me at least 4 or 5 times - or rather saved the builders after being told "be very careful with this cable it has fibre inside" only to come back with it wrapped around all sorts of things to become a washing line for their tools or something)
Hybrid cat5e, interesting, I have never heard of that. I will have a look tomorrow.
Thank you for your help 👍
Hi, yep so it appears that coming out of the ground direct buried micro duct from the street, and hanging out of the house is a hybridc@t5 cable that contains both a cat5e copper run and twin single mode fibre. This is totally normal for a new build in a fibre area.
I would assume the hybrid cat5 cable goes to the the hub inside where it can be terminated in the fibre containment that the ONT will sit on. On the outside wall where you have photoed, Chorus would place the fibre ETP, this is all normal and looks good to go.
Edit: So just checking, whats the problem?
Cyril
cyril7:
Edit: So just checking, whats the problem?
Sounds like OP didn't realize it was hybrid cable, and was concerned they were only installing copper to the termination point.
Which is a fair enough assumption really..... unless you get close you don't often notice it's hybird.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.