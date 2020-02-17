Hi, yep so it appears that coming out of the ground direct buried micro duct from the street, and hanging out of the house is a hybridc@t5 cable that contains both a cat5e copper run and twin single mode fibre. This is totally normal for a new build in a fibre area.

I would assume the hybrid cat5 cable goes to the the hub inside where it can be terminated in the fibre containment that the ONT will sit on. On the outside wall where you have photoed, Chorus would place the fibre ETP, this is all normal and looks good to go.

Edit: So just checking, whats the problem?

Cyril