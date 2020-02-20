Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandSettings in modem, VDSL


42 posts

Geek


#267967 20-Feb-2020 14:58
Hi all

 

I have VDSL with a Dlink 2888a modem.  We have had VDSL for about 6 months.

 

Download speed on the modem says about 54000, uploads around 16000

 

Speed test over wifi on various devices ranges from 30 to 38Mbps, and similar via ethernet. I have a master filter installed.

 

I had to reset my modem at one point recently, and just trying to set it up how I had it

 

The VDSL profile settings by default are all on, last night I switched them all off except for 17a. Is this going to cause a problem? I had been having issue with a particular HD iptv stream (used to work well but lately some buffering, it works well with similar speed mobile data, so I think my current speed is just on the brink of being too slow, so trying to fine tune), but seemed to work better just having 17a turned on and nothing else.

 

Bitswap and SRA are left turned on.

 

All the other switches like ADSL and annex m and annex whatever defaulted to on, but I have switched them off and just left VDSL turned on.

 

Should I leave 17a turned on only and see how it goes - or does that mean if there is a problem it will cut out and cant fall back onto 8b or whatever the other profiles are? Should I leave all the profiles turned on, or only a couple?

 

Thanks

'That VDSL Cat'
11677 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2424584 20-Feb-2020 15:53
Ideally you should leave both on, sometimes the dslams do get their panties in a twist if you try to force a profile.

 

 

 

The Fritzboxes normally prefer to perswade the dslam to go 17a. If it's a Vectored area you will only have 17a offered from the DSLAM anyway.

 

There is no real benefit to disabling modes.

 

 

 

 

 

Your speeds are likely due to testing over 2.4Ghz wifi.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



42 posts

Geek


  #2424585 20-Feb-2020 15:58
Thanks for that, testing is mainly over 5ghz wifi on my phone, or via ethernet to my nvidia shield tv.

 

I will turn 8b back on? Is that the only other one I need to worry about?

 

What about annex a and annex m?

 

Cheers mate

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11677 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2424586 20-Feb-2020 15:59
RyanDre:

 

Thanks for that, testing is mainly over 5ghz wifi on my phone, or via ethernet to my nvidia shield tv.

 

I will turn 8b back on? Is that the only other one I need to worry about?

 

What about annex a and annex m?

 

Cheers mate

 

 

annex a & m are for ADSL. not relevant for VDSL.

 

 

 

chorus don't allow VDSL lines to sync on ADSL so there aren't any concerns there.

 

again, I'm not sure why your messing with this?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



42 posts

Geek


  #2424587 20-Feb-2020 16:02
Great thanks for clarifying, just wanted to have it set up how I did previously before a reset, as I didnt feel it was working as well as before.

 

Obviously sounds like I needn't had bothered.

 

Thanks

174 posts

Master Geek


  #2424594 20-Feb-2020 16:17
hio77:

 

again, I'm not sure why your messing with this?

 

 

Some people love to play :)



42 posts

Geek


  #2424595 20-Feb-2020 16:18
You're starting to sound like my wife....

'That VDSL Cat'
11677 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2424596 20-Feb-2020 16:19
nztim:

 

hio77:

 

again, I'm not sure why your messing with this?

 

 

Some people love to play :)

 

 

Myself included...

 

Tend to learn overtime though..... it's a fast way to hard brick a dslam port, requiring a man in a van to come and reset the card...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11677 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2424597 20-Feb-2020 16:19
One person supports this post
RyanDre:

 

You're starting to sound like my wife....

 

 

 

 

Long as it doesnt fall off right? ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

174 posts

Master Geek


  #2424599 20-Feb-2020 16:23
hio77:

 

Tend to learn overtime though..... it's a fast way to hard brick a dslam port, requiring a man in a van to come and reset the card...

 

 

along with the other (up to) 23 customers on that line card having to reconnect

 

 

