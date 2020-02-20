Hi all

I have VDSL with a Dlink 2888a modem. We have had VDSL for about 6 months.

Download speed on the modem says about 54000, uploads around 16000

Speed test over wifi on various devices ranges from 30 to 38Mbps, and similar via ethernet. I have a master filter installed.

I had to reset my modem at one point recently, and just trying to set it up how I had it

The VDSL profile settings by default are all on, last night I switched them all off except for 17a. Is this going to cause a problem? I had been having issue with a particular HD iptv stream (used to work well but lately some buffering, it works well with similar speed mobile data, so I think my current speed is just on the brink of being too slow, so trying to fine tune), but seemed to work better just having 17a turned on and nothing else.

Bitswap and SRA are left turned on.

All the other switches like ADSL and annex m and annex whatever defaulted to on, but I have switched them off and just left VDSL turned on.

Should I leave 17a turned on only and see how it goes - or does that mean if there is a problem it will cut out and cant fall back onto 8b or whatever the other profiles are? Should I leave all the profiles turned on, or only a couple?

Thanks