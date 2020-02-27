Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband


#268083 27-Feb-2020 09:21
2 people support this post
Voyager have just emailed me to advise that as from the 1st March Unchained Max Fibre plan price will automatically drop from $129 to $99 per month!

Considering the quality of their service this makes Voyager the #1 choice for fibre now IMHO. Fantastic news. Hope this doesn't mean a flood of signups degrading service...

Cheers
Y

  #2428000 27-Feb-2020 09:24
Their website still shows it at $129. so I doubt they will get flooded at all.

  #2428005 27-Feb-2020 09:28
Will that mean 200/20 will also drop as that is currently $99/month, or will it just be removed?

 
 
 
 


  #2428056 27-Feb-2020 09:40
One person supports this post
Nate001:

 

Will that mean 200/20 will also drop as that is currently $99/month, or will it just be removed?

 

 

 

 

They are upgrading all 200/20 customers to 950/500 service so $99 price will stay the same. They will get rid of 200/20 plan I imagine.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



  #2428062 27-Feb-2020 09:49
One person supports this post
Mahon:

Their website still shows it at $129. so I doubt they will get flooded at all.

One assumes the new pricing will be shown on the website when [cough cough] it comes into force on March 1?

Y

