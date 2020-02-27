Considering the quality of their service this makes Voyager the #1 choice for fibre now IMHO. Fantastic news. Hope this doesn't mean a flood of signups degrading service...
Their website still shows it at $129. so I doubt they will get flooded at all.
Will that mean 200/20 will also drop as that is currently $99/month, or will it just be removed?
They are upgrading all 200/20 customers to 950/500 service so $99 price will stay the same. They will get rid of 200/20 plan I imagine.
Their website still shows it at $129. so I doubt they will get flooded at all.