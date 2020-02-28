Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband: unexpected new fiber contract


#268114 28-Feb-2020 17:54
  I joined Orcon on 18 October 2017 to get fiber.  I got ADSL while i was waiting for the fiber installation.  On 22 February 2020 i finally had my fiber installed (shared driveway caused a long delay). I went to change to a faster fiber plan today but got told that I was still on contract.  It turns out that they started my contract on the installation date rather than the day i signed up.  As such, i cant get a cheap plan via Glimp or Broadband Compare.  

 

Has anyone had a similar experience? Any suggestions on how to get out of this new contract?

  #2429018 28-Feb-2020 18:35
Why should you get out of the contract to chase a better deal? The deal you have was clearly good enough when you signed up for it and agreed to the term contract.




Richard rich.ms

  #2429019 28-Feb-2020 18:44
I guess the OP is expecting that after almost 2 1/2 years they would be out of contract. Most are just 12months after all. 24 at a stretch.  So after waiting that long and (finally) getting what they asked they have assumed the lock in period has expired.

 

Also, after that time a lot of plans have changed. Its reasonable to think "I may no longer be on the best plan for me" and clearly they've looked around and decided that another vendor is better for them.

 

Now what we dont know is:

 

  • What was the original contract term
  • Was installation of fibre cause to renew/restart a contract with their ISP

What I do not recall when I ordered fibre is if this triggered a new contract/lock in term with my provider.  So I cant comment as to whether this is "the norm" or not.  Sorry to the OP on that.

