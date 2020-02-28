I joined Orcon on 18 October 2017 to get fiber. I got ADSL while i was waiting for the fiber installation. On 22 February 2020 i finally had my fiber installed (shared driveway caused a long delay). I went to change to a faster fiber plan today but got told that I was still on contract. It turns out that they started my contract on the installation date rather than the day i signed up. As such, i cant get a cheap plan via Glimp or Broadband Compare.
Has anyone had a similar experience? Any suggestions on how to get out of this new contract?