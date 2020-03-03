Hey,

Can anyone at Chorus help me get an NGA underway for a property that doesn't yet have a street address as the title has yet to be issued. It's an approved subdivision in a rural location. There are four sections in the subdivision so looking at getting fibre and sharing the cost across the four of us. The other three owners are keen also.

The property is about 7 minutes outside Featherston and I can give a GPS location if that helps. We've been told the title is around two-three weeks away, but I'm having to do budgets etc for the bank now.

Rang my provider and they were less than helpful without a street address.

Any help much appreciated.

C