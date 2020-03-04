So my family has been having a not so great time with Spark and are wanting to change.

We are currently on Fiber 900mbs down/up on Spark.

I have read a few posts and some things online, but a lot of them are either a few years old or just websites listing their prices.

My family are quite heavy users, a lot of downloading, gaming, streaming most of the time at the same time.

Which ISPs would you generally recommend and why?

If there are any questions that you would like to ask please feel free.

Thanks,

Peter