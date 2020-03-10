I have a Spark VDSL connection to the Albury exchange. My speeds are poor compared to my neighbour opposite. Chorus have previously advised that the line comes directly to us (and them) from the exchange and there's no looping etc.

I've had a master splitter installed. About 10 days ago I upgraded the modem firmware (Vigor 130) to a version that supports vectoring and have seen no change in speed.

I'm wondering:

- is there a way to check if Vectoring is supported at the exchange, and

- is there a way of checking via the modem interface that vectoring is active.

Just trying to get the best out of the connection (only copper available - RBI due in June but no use to me because of the data limits).

Appreciate all the helpful advice which is always forthcoming from the good folk on this wonderful forum.