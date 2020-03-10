Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Question about Vectoring.


#268290 10-Mar-2020 13:36
I have a Spark VDSL connection to the Albury exchange. My speeds are poor compared to my neighbour opposite. Chorus have previously advised that the line comes directly to us (and them) from the exchange and there's no looping etc.

 

I've had a master splitter installed. About 10 days ago I upgraded the modem firmware (Vigor 130) to a version that supports vectoring and have seen no change in speed.

 

I'm wondering:

 

- is there a way to check if Vectoring is supported at the exchange, and

 

- is there a way of checking via the modem interface that vectoring is active.

 

 

 

Just trying to get the best out of the connection (only copper available - RBI due in June but no use to me because of the data limits).

 

Appreciate all the helpful advice which is always forthcoming from the good folk on this wonderful forum.

  #2435693 10-Mar-2020 14:21
Just checked a random address in Albury

 

Result Positive EUBA 40, EUBA 90, EUBA 0, EUBA 180, WVS 0, Baseband Copper, Baseband IP
Result Negative BUBA FS/FS, NGA
Serving LWC Name ABY - MDF
Messages ADSL2+, VDSL2;  Vectoring Capable Address

 

So yes it does, as you are with spark ill refer you to @hio77 

 

 

 

 

  #2435696 10-Mar-2020 14:24
Yes vectoring is supported at the exchange (ABY) Found here.

 

Take a look at this map and make sure you are not connected to ABY/A as it is a conklin, however it is very unlikely.

 

You can also check what exchange/cabinet you are on for sure here, just click on the menu up the top right corner and click availability checker under products :)

 
 
 
 


  #2435704 10-Mar-2020 14:30
halper86:

 

Take a look at this map and make sure you are not connected to ABY/A as it is a conklin, however it is very unlikely.

 

 

That would suck :)



  #2435738 10-Mar-2020 15:22
Thank you! This is from the Chorus product checker page - can't see the exchange info or am I missing something.

 

 

 

