Hi all,

Looking for recommendations for an ISP in Christchurch as we are looking to sign up to either a 200/20 or 1gbit fibre plan. I've had a look around at prices etc and from what I can tell if we go 200/20 then Bigpipe / Stuff appear pretty competitive at $79 / month, or for 1gbit then Stuff is $89 / month. I want a Static IP too so I've pretty much ruled out ISPs that charge you an additional monthly fee for this.

I've been with Bigpipe before and had no issues but their 1gbit pricing is a fair bit higher so I guess I'm interested to know how Stuff fibre is or if there are any other ISPs you would recommend from a price / performance stand point?

Also with Stuff you can pay $299 to upgrade to an ASUS RT-AC86U. Is that worth it or is it better to get a free modem then buy something else eg Google Wifi and plug that in? Our house is single level 260m2 so fairly large area to cover and wanting to make sure we can get a strong wi-fi signal throughout.

Thanks!