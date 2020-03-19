Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
230 posts

Master Geek


#268426 19-Mar-2020 10:32
Hi

 

 

 

Does anyone know how long it takes to change from a 100mbps to 1gbps speed ?

 

Vodafone says 5-7 days but another rep says a few hours.. so I'm confused?

 

 

 

 

818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2441115 19-Mar-2020 10:34
In most cases I would have thought it would be done on the next billing cycle? Unless you really pushed for it to be done ASAP. 

257 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2441116 19-Mar-2020 10:39
One person supports this post
I believe ISP's need to get Chorus to do it, so some delay will happen.

 
 
 
 




230 posts

Master Geek


  #2441117 19-Mar-2020 10:41
Thank you

574 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2441118 19-Mar-2020 10:50
One person supports this post
The LFC can do it same day, your ISP is up to their internal systems however.

Hmm, what to write...
1106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2441170 19-Mar-2020 11:39
just did it, took 3 days. Actually came live on the day after they said they had done it




Matthew

