Hi
Does anyone know how long it takes to change from a 100mbps to 1gbps speed ?
Vodafone says 5-7 days but another rep says a few hours.. so I'm confused?
In most cases I would have thought it would be done on the next billing cycle? Unless you really pushed for it to be done ASAP.
I believe ISP's need to get Chorus to do it, so some delay will happen.
The LFC can do it same day, your ISP is up to their internal systems however.
just did it, took 3 days. Actually came live on the day after they said they had done it
