Just received:

Chorus is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation with the top priority being the well-being of both our people and our customers.



We appreciate having reliable and fast internet is particularly important at this time and we are committed to providing continuity of service with our fibre broadband installations through the pandemic, subject to any ongoing government and health requirements. We are also putting in place additional health and safety measures to protect you from the spread of the virus.



What does this mean for me?



- Our technicians will be contacting customers ahead of all site visits for fibre installations to confirm each customer is not showing any symptoms and are not in self-isolation. If this is the case, we will look to reschedule the work for when the illness or self-isolation period has ended. Please refer to Ministry of Health guidelines to see when it’s ok to stop self-isolating.



- Likewise, Chorus has aligned with Ministry of Health guidelines and all our staff and contractors are required to stay home if they have been exposed to the virus or are showing any symptoms.



- Our technicians are also equipped with masks, gloves and hand sanitiser, so if you’d like them to wear a mask while at your place, please request this when they call to confirm your appointment. You can also choose to stay in a separate room during the visit.



The Chorus network



For those that are on the Chorus network, we can assure you that we are not anticipating any capacity issues due to the expected increase in the number of people working from home over the coming months. We will also continue to monitor capacity on our network and if we feel it is required, we will look to add further capacity to ensure the network continues to support the New Zealand economy throughout this period.



We are closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation as it unfolds and will continue to communicate any changes that will impact you.



We thank you for your cooperation during this uncertain time. Please take care of yourselves and your whānau and check in with those around you.



The team at Chorus