I have a client that is requesting fiber to their business, now chorus has scoped the property and has classed it as a CAT 3 Build. chorus are wanting to charge the landowner $2000 to complete the build.

My question is why are chorus charging the landowner for a Cat 3 Build when the govt subs the installs.

And secondly, why should they be charged when one of the buildings already has fiber-connected?

The consent has obviously already been given for the property for the previous installation.

