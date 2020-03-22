Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandA plea for help (Trustpower latency issues.)


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268501 22-Mar-2020 17:13
Send private message quote this post

Hello,

 

First time poster, occasional reader. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I’m not a network engineer but am more knowledgable than your average Joe.

 

I work from home for a multi-channel commerce business using VOIP software running on a Twilio backend. I’ve worked using this software at three addresses – one with Spark, one with Slingshot, and one with Trustpower. All except Trustpower have been fine.

 

We moved into a new place a few months ago with our landlords living upstairs. They have a preexisting fibre connection with Trustpower and have setup an Ethernet port in my office that runs to their router. 

 

Even since moving into this place I’ve had intermittent issues with calls dropping out (after maybe 5-10 minutes.) The issue is not bad enough that other services seem to be affected. (Normal webpages, streaming, etc. still tends to be mostly okay.) This issue happens for a few days every couple of weeks – enough to make working from home near impossible. Speaking with my ops team at work they can see every call is tagged as high latency and think this is the reason the calls are dropping. 

 

I’ve spoken to Trustpower directly and they’ve been hugely unhelpful. They see no issues on their end and think the software is to blame. We’ve eliminated potential local issues (reset the router, tried different devices/cables, etc.) Again, same software is working fine from other locations (and has for months.) We also have many other employees across New Zealand and the rest of the world not having issues.  

 

I’ve been reluctant to look into this but am now considering setting up with our own ISP – likely either 2degrees or Voyager. Would anyone be able to guess whether a new ISP would likely be a solve to this? I’ve run trace routes and speed tests that have been mostly inconclusive to my eyes – although loaded latency with fast.com does seem higher on Trustpower than with Spark. I wouldn’t want to switch to another ISP to have the same issue if it comes down to wiring or something like that. 

 

Thanks in advance for any help!

Create new topic
7295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2443959 22-Mar-2020 17:33
Send private message quote this post

Hi doubt latency will be an issue, but the fact that Trustpower use CG-NAT maybe, ie you are behind a double nat which might be a problem or more likely the CG-NAT is closing off connections sooner than your app desires, this is a not uncommon issue with CG-NAT

@noroad might be able to shed some light



Cyril



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2443972 22-Mar-2020 17:56
Send private message quote this post

cyril7: Hi doubt latency will be an issue, but the fact that Trustpower use CG-NAT maybe, ie you are behind a double nat which might be a problem or more likely the CG-NAT is closing off connections sooner than your app desires, this is a not uncommon issue with CG-NAT

@noroad might be able to shed some light



Cyril

 

 

 

Thanks for getting back to me so quickly! Assuming I'm following you correctly, I don't think it's a double NAT issue. I've tried being connected to the landlord's router directly (through the Ethernet jack in the wall) as well as through our own router > ethernet jack > their router and the difference is negligible – maybe a 1ms or 2 higher at the beginning of a trace route for example. Our router is in bridging mode too and is more than happy to let the Trustpower router handle the DHCP server. 

 

If it's any help, here's a comparison between our Trustpower connection and one from Spark (at a different location) a few days ago:

 

Trustpower: https://screenshot.click/03-22-s2ymr-nl1wb.png (just now)

 

Spark: https://screenshot.click/03-22-hfeq2-kxv4z.png (couple days ago)

 

Cheers!

 
 
 
 


7295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2443975 22-Mar-2020 17:58
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I think you missed a point, because there is a NAT between the Internet and customers in Transpowers network, then a NAT in your Router, you have double NAT, this is what CG-NAT does, it has nothing to do with you internal network.

 

Cyril

134 posts

Master Geek


  #2443976 22-Mar-2020 18:00
Send private message quote this post

the latency all depends on how far away from the speedtest server you are, however i would recommend using the ookla one and to the trustpower server as it will give you a more accurate test



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2443978 22-Mar-2020 18:02
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi, I think you missed a point, because there is a NAT between the Internet and customers in Transpowers network, then a NAT in your Router, you have double NAT, this is what CG-NAT does, it has nothing to do with you internal network.

 

Cyril

 

 

Ah, okay! So assuming that's the issue, I'd basically need another ISP that doesn't use a CG-NAT (like 2degrees with a static IP) or Voyager? Appreciate your advice :) 



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2443981 22-Mar-2020 18:05
Send private message quote this post

halper86: the latency all depends on how far away from the speedtest server you are, however i would recommend using the ookla one and to the trustpower server as it will give you a more accurate test

 

Here's those results:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/169974379

955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2443984 22-Mar-2020 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Personally I would go with Voyager over 2D, there is a one off charge of $15 for a static IP.

 

I have had nothing but fantastic support from Voyager, I have hardly had to call them.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

 
 
 
 


7295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2443985 22-Mar-2020 18:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi, Simon, so that speedtest is 11mS to Auckland, where are you

 

Cyril



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2443995 22-Mar-2020 18:24
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi, Simon, so that speedtest is 11mS to Auckland, where are you

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

Wellington. There are closer servers, just no Trustpower ones I could see. 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.