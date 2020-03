For those of you living out in the wop-wops, how's the Internet holding up for you during the lock down?

Particularly in the semi-rural urban fringes which will now, if the stereotype is be believed, be full of townies trying to home work from their lifestyle blocks.

Can RBI and ADSL cope?

Personally, I've found my 9mbit ADSL connection surprisingly acceptable so far.

Even manged a Microsoft Teams meeting with two kids on separate Google Hangouts "virtual Classroom" video chats at the same time.