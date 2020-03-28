I guess there is a significant demand on the network at the moment, I cannot stream youtube or spotify, anyone else having issues?
Quite an interesting read...
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12320543
Surprising that the network is nearing capacity with a third extra traffic. Thought with UFB growing at such a rate it would have a much higher ceiling.
no issues here.
Streaming working just fine and a speedtest shows I am able to utilise my connections full speed 100/20
All ok here
fine here, would you like to provide more details about what your trying to stream.
In regards to that article, there was a call of duty update last night. depending on device, ranged from 22, 68 or 171GB!
I would ask if you are using a non Spark supplied router and / or non Spark DNS service and have you rebooted your router?
As those three factors are 99.9% are most likely the issue.
and
no issues here in Auckland on Spark VDSL
tunein, fine
youtube fine
twitch fine
TVNZ on demand fine
Please provide examples and more details on your connection and location
Turns out my computer was just being difficult, worked fine on my phone, finally re-booted computer after having display issues, working fine, removed said telco name from thread title as it is an unfair claim especially at this time when the problem was obviously my end
maybe next time try the basic faulting finding before you post a thread?
Jase2985:
maybe next time try the basic faulting finding before you post a thread?
Well hindsight is good but at the time it didn't appear to be a problem on my end, spotify simply did not play and youtube had the typical 'experiencing playback issues?' message even after rebooting my browser & modem. I don't know how or what caused it but running fine after reboot may be an obvious first step fault finding for some but like I say hindsight is good.
