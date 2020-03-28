Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCan't stream anything


144 posts

Master Geek


#268608 28-Mar-2020 12:06
Send private message quote this post

I guess there is a significant demand on the network at the moment, I cannot stream youtube or spotify, anyone else having issues?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2448715 28-Mar-2020 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Zero issues here, Auckland.

275 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2448718 28-Mar-2020 12:10
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Quite an interesting read...

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12320543

 

Surprising that the network is nearing capacity with a third extra traffic. Thought with UFB growing at such a rate it would have a much higher ceiling.

 
 
 
 


1043 posts

Uber Geek


  #2448719 28-Mar-2020 12:11
Send private message quote this post

no issues here.
Streaming working just fine and a speedtest shows I am able to utilise my connections full speed 100/20

19810 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2448720 28-Mar-2020 12:11
Send private message quote this post

All ok here

'That VDSL Cat'
11867 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2448727 28-Mar-2020 12:19
Send private message quote this post

fine here, would you like to provide more details about what your trying to stream.

 

 

 

In regards to that article, there was a call of  duty update last night. depending on device, ranged from 22, 68 or 171GB!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

2987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2448744 28-Mar-2020 12:22
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I would ask if you are using a non Spark supplied router and / or non Spark DNS service and have you rebooted your router?

 

As those three factors are 99.9% are most likely the issue.

 

 




and


9290 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2448748 28-Mar-2020 12:31
Send private message quote this post

no issues here in Auckland on Spark VDSL

 

 

 

tunein, fine

 

youtube fine

 

twitch fine

 

TVNZ on demand fine

 

 

 

Please provide examples and more details on your connection and location

 
 
 
 




144 posts

Master Geek


  #2448751 28-Mar-2020 12:33
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Turns out my computer was just being difficult, worked fine on my phone, finally re-booted computer after having display issues, working fine, removed said telco name from thread title as it is an unfair claim especially at this time when the problem was obviously my end

9290 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2448753 28-Mar-2020 12:37
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

maybe next time try the basic faulting finding before you post a thread?



144 posts

Master Geek


  #2448759 28-Mar-2020 12:43
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

maybe next time try the basic faulting finding before you post a thread?

 

 

Well hindsight is good but at the time it didn't appear to be a problem on my end, spotify simply did not play and youtube had the typical 'experiencing playback issues?' message even after rebooting my browser & modem. I don't know how or what caused it but running fine after reboot may be an obvious first step fault finding for some but like I say hindsight is good. 

4741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2448760 28-Mar-2020 12:44
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Also it’s given people something to do for 30 mins. What harm did it cause essentially asking/confirming that no one else had issues .




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.