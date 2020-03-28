Hi.

So, I saw reports that we hit 3Tbit per second bandwidth peak over the past 24 hours. That is around .8Tbit increase over the day before.

The theoretical limit is 3.5Tbit, which isn't that far away, though Chorus says there are some temporary peaks which shouldn't occur every day.

What is the plan if we reach the peak, and what occurs then?

Does Chorus have the capability to add more, even temporarily to allow for greater usage? Is it a flick the switch, or massive deployment of more equipment everywhere (ie impractical).