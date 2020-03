Hi everyone.

Like all of you, I am working from home, so I depend on the VDSL line that we have.

A few days ago it took a dive.

Speeds now are only 15456Kbps down and 992Kbps up (15/1).

My provider is Contact. I have sent them an email but they have not responded as yet.

Router = Netcomm NF18ACV

Do any of you have advice?

Perhaps a contact somewhere that could test the line maybe?

Linetest.nz shows 31ms ping response and Jitter at times.

Gratefull for any advice or help.

Keep well,

Darren