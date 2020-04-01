Figures released today show traffic on the Chorus network continues to remain steady.

Traffic on the network last night reached 2.70Tbps, an increase of about 5% on the Monday evening peak. There was a Fortnite video game update released at 7pm last night which might have accounted for some of the extra traffic.

Today, midday traffic on the network reached 1.72Tbps, an increase of about 3% on the Tuesday midday reading.

Traffic on the network appears to have settling into a new range that is well within Chorus’ network capacity.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another remain congestion free.